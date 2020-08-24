Live Science podcast 'Life's Little Mysteries' Episode 48: Mysterious Beer

In this episode of Life's Little Mysteries, we'll take a closer look at an alcoholic beverage that has quenched thirsts for thousands of years and is one of the oldest chemistry experiments in the world: beer.

How is beer made, and when did people start making it? How many different types of beer are there, and what gives them their distinct flavors? Listen to Life's Little Mysteries Episode 48: Mysterious Beer, to find out!

You'll also hear about the importance of beer in ancient civilizations, and why — despite the staggering variety of beers available today — some people just can't stand the taste of it.

Co-hosts: Jeanna Bryner (Live Science editor-in-chief) and Mindy Weisberger (Live Science senior writer)

Guest host: Brandon Specktor (Live Science senior writer)

Guest scientist: Ronen Hazan, microbiologist at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem

Listen to Life's Little Mysteries, Episode 48: Mysterious Beer below or on Audioboom, or subscribe on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, so you don’t miss out on new episodes.

Originally published on Live Science.