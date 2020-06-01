Live Science podcast "Life's Little Mysteries" 31: Mysterious sneezing

In this episode of Life's Little Mysteries, we'll take a closer look at an involuntary bodily function that can sometimes be a little explosive: sneezing.

What makes you sneeze, what happens when you sneeze, and can you hurt yourself by sneezing (or by suppressing a sneeze)? Listen to Life's Little Mysteries 31: Mysterious Sneezing, to find out!

We'll also hear about animals that communicate through sneezes; animals that sneeze in "slow motion"; animals that can't sneeze at all; and the unique hazards of sneezing while in space.

Co-hosts: Jeanna Bryner and Mindy Weisberger

Guest: Chelsea Gohd, staff writer at Space.com

