Live Science podcast "Life's Little Mysteries" 25: Mysterious spiders

In this episode of Life's Little Mysteries, we'll take a closer look at mysterious arachnids with more legs and eyes than you can count on one hand: spiders.

How long have spiders been around? How many different spider species are there, and which species are the most dangerous to humans? Listen to Life's Little Mysteries 25: Mysterious Spiders, to find out!

We'll also hear about tiny, colorful peacock spiders, and how the males' elaborate courtship dances protect them from being eaten ... not by predators, but by the much-bigger females.

Co-hosts: Jeanna Bryner and Mindy Weisberger

Guest: Kimberly Hickock, reference editor for Live Science and Space.com

