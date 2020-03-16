Live Science podcast "Life's Little Mysteries" 11: Mysterious Poop

In this episode of Life's Little Mysteries, we'll take a closer look at a mysterious bodily function that is as fascinating as it is gross — poop. Just about every living thing poops; poop is an important indicator of everyday gut health, and poop plays an important role in ecosystems and animal diets, providing essential nutrients that benefit organisms of all sizes.

Have you ever wondered why coffee makes you poop, why some animals eat their own poop, and how much you poop in your lifetime? Listen to Life's Little Mysteries 11: Mysterious Poop, to find out!

We'll also hear from a researcher who tested the cutting edge of a knife made from frozen poo, and a Live Science reporter will explain how scientists learned that the novel coronavirus can be transmitted through feces.

Co-hosts: Jeanna Bryner and Mindy Weisberger

Guests: Metin Eren, assistant professor at Kent State University in Ohio, and co-director of the Eren Laboratory of Experimental Archaeology; Yasemin Saplakoglu, staff writer at Live Science.

Listen to Life's Little Mysteries 11: Mysterious Poop below or on Audioboom, or subscribe on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, so you don’t miss out on new episodes.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter for even more Life's Little Mysteries, and catch up on the latest Life's Little Mysteries articles. You can also join the conversation in our forums, where you can pose Life's Little Mysteries questions of your own, or even suggest topics for upcoming podcast episodes.

Originally published on Live Science.