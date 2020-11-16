This week on Live Science forums: AMA on friendliness and evolution

This week, the Live Science forums welcome Vanessa Woods and Brian Hare to the community.

Their latest book, “Survival of the Friendliest,” focuses on questioning a fundamental assumption in the study of human evolution: What if the survival and progression of the human species is less reliant on fitness … and more on friendliness?

Woods is a research scientist as well as an award-winning author, journalist and member of the Hominoid Psychology Research Group. Hare is a professor in the Department of Evolutionary Anthropology and the Center for Cognitive Neuroscience at Duke University.

They’re both fascinated by how we’ve evolved as a species both culturally and cognitively. And, if you’re into that sort of thing, they’ll be on the Live Science forums all week to answer your questions. In the midst of a global pandemic and a society riddled with political fractures, their work suggests that kindness is perhaps more important now than ever.

Head over to this thread to ask Woods and Hare a question. And, while you’re at it, check out the rest of the forums to discuss the latest science news or share something that’s puzzled you. We’re all about friendliness too.

Originally published on Live Science.