Kentucky: Latest updates on Coronavirus

Today (March 16), Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state's first death related to COVID-19. The patient was a male who had multiple medical conditions. As of March 15, Kentucky has tested 254 individuals for COVID-19 and 21 have tested positive, according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health.

In his announcement Monday, the governor also directed all restaurants and bars to close with the exceptions of drive through and delivery. The State Capital building will be closing to all nonessential personnel.

The governor has already declared a state of emergency and issued an executive order to waive insurance fees and allow residents without insurance to receive testing if needed.

All public schools in Kentucky, including the Kentucky School for the Blind and Kentucky School for the Deaf are closed, as of March 16.

The first case of the novel coronavirus in Kentucky was detected on March 6.

Kentucky's COVID-19 hotline: (800) 722-5725

Cases by county:

Bourbon: 1 (1 death)

Clark: 1

Fayette: 5

Harrison: 6

Jefferson: 6

Montgomery: 1

Nelson: 1

Originally published on Live Science.