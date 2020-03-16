Indiana: Latest updates on Coronavirus

Last updated on March 15 at 10:10 a.m. E.D.T.

As of March 14, Indiana is reporting 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Indiana State Department of Health . The state confirmed its first case on March 6 when a resident who had recently traveled tested positive for the virus. 121 people have received diagnostic tests so far.

All public Allen County schools announced that they will close for at least four weeks amid concerns over the spread of COVID-19, and other school districts may follow suit, according to ABC21 . All colleges and universities in northeast Indiana have canceled in-person instruction for the upcoming weeks and plan to resume courses online.

Cases by county: