2nd measles death reported in US outbreak was in New Mexico adult

News
By
published

A second person has reportedly died of a measles infection, this time in New Mexico, as the virus continues to spread in the United States.

Artist&#039;s impression of the measles virus
Measles is a highly contagious virus that can be fatal in severe cases. (Image credit: KATERYNA KON/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Getty Images)

A second person has died from a measles infection amid an ongoing outbreak in the United States, health officials say.

The adult, in Lea County,New Mexico, tested positive for the measles virus, although the official cause of death is still under investigation, the New Mexico Department of Health said in a statement on Thursday (March 6).

As of March 6, there have been 10 confirmed cases of the virus in New Mexico, all concentrated in Lea County. It's unclear whether the new case is tied to the measles outbreak in Gaines County, Texas, but the two counties are about 50 miles (80 kilometers) apart.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that spreads from one person to another via droplets in the air — for example, through coughs and sneezes. It causes a respiratory infection and distinctive red rash, and it can potentially lead to more severe symptoms such as pneumonia and swelling of the brain, known as encephalitis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

About 1 in 5 cases requires hospitalization while approximately 3 in every 1,000 result in death, according to the New Mexico Department of Health.

As of Feb. 27, 164 confirmed measles cases have been reported in the U.S.this year, in Alaska, California, Georgia, Kentucky, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York City, Rhode Island and Texas, according to the CDC. The majority of cases have been reported in the South Plains region in northwest Texas, with 159 cases reported in total since late January as of March 4, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Nationwide, 32 cases have resulted in hospitalization, and two people have died. The first fatality was of a school-age child in Lubbock, Texas.

Related: Death reported in Texas measles outbreak is 1st in US in a decade: What to know

Neither of the patients who died had been vaccinated against the virus, and 95% of the cases so far have been reported in those who are either unvaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, according to the CDC.

RELATED STORIES

Is it too late to get a flu shot?

Brain damage reported in 13% of kids who have died of flu this season, CDC finds

This year's flu shot was up to 78% effective at preventing hospitalization in kids, early data finds

A measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine is 97% effective at preventing measles, according to the CDC. However, breakthrough infections do occasionally occur, especially in communities in which high levels of the virus are circulating.

These breakthrough infections are usually milder, with only 3% of reported infections this year having been among individuals with one dose of the vaccine and 2% among those with two doses.

"We don't want to see New Mexicans getting sick or dying from measles," Dr. Chad Smelser, the deputy state epidemiologist at the New Mexico Department, said in the statement. "The measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine is the best protection against this serious disease."

Disclaimer

This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to offer medical advice.

Pandora Dewan
Pandora Dewan
Trending News Editor

Pandora is the trending news editor at Live Science. She is also a science presenter and previously worked as Senior Science and Health Reporter at Newsweek. Pandora holds a Biological Sciences degree from the University of Oxford, where she specialised in biochemistry and molecular biology.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about viruses infections disease
A stock illustration of particles of HPV (in pink) amongst cells (in green)

CDC data reveal plummeting rate of cervical precancers in young US women — down by 80%
A NASA satellite image of Africa with the Democratic Republic of Congo marked with its flag.

Poisoning or bacterial meningitis could be behind dozens of mysterious deaths in the Democratic Republic of the Congo
an edited photo of a white lab mouse against a pink and blue gradient background

'Let's just study males and keep it simple': How excluding female animals from research held neuroscience back, and could do so again
See more latest
Most Popular
an edited photo of a white lab mouse against a pink and blue gradient background
'Let's just study males and keep it simple': How excluding female animals from research held neuroscience back, and could do so again
an illustration of men and women with their brains superimposed over the heads
Is there really a difference between male and female brains? Emerging science is revealing the answer.
A Digital Globe satellite showing part of the ancient Eridu canal network in 2006.
Massive Mesopotamian canal network unearthed in Iraq
Scene in Karijini National Park in Western Australia. We see thin trees, a plateau in the distance and dry, red earth.
'This is by far the oldest': Scientists discover 3.47 billion-year-old meteorite impact crater in Australian outback
A photo of starship launching in the distance with massive plume of smoke
Watch: SpaceX Starship explodes mid-flight for a 2nd time this year, raining fiery debris over Florida
Two rabbits on a heart shaped rug.
Scientists invent 3D-printed penis implant to restore erections — and it works in rabbits and pigs
Aerial view of Mount Roraima surrounded by clouds.
Mount Roraima: The 'lost world' isolated for millions of years that Indigenous people call the 'house of the gods'
Screenshot from the youtube video showing a digital rendition of the quantum computer.
World's 1st modular quantum computer that can operate at room temperature goes online
Against the background of a greenish and red rock are two images: one of a human skeleton emerging from the dirt and one of archaeologists in hard hats excavating it
29,000-year-old remains of child unearthed in Thailand cave with 'symbols of blood and power'
A polar bear standing on melting Arctic ice in Russia as the sun sets.
Global sea ice levels hit worrying new low