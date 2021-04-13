Fireball meteor burns up over South Florida

A sparkling fireball zoomed across the sky near West Palm Beach, Florida on Monday night (April 13), and local news teams and home security systems caught footage of its dramatic descent.

@CoralTap Just saw this in the sky from Parkland at 10:16PM. #Meteor pic.twitter.com/E1rqXUbku8April 13, 2021 See more

The meteor was spotted at about 10 p.m. EDT, when it tumbled from the sky and disintegrated in a sudden flash of light, NPR reported .

Soon after, Jay O'Brien, a reporter for CBS News in West Palm Beach, tweeted a video of the fireball exploding in midair. His colleague Zach Covey, a meteorologist for CBS, responded saying that the fireball was likely a "chunk of an asteroid known as 2021 GW4," a space rock that was due to pass by Earth that night.

Related: What's the difference between asteroids, comets and meteors?

WOAH! Big flash and streak across sky in West Palm Beach. Happened moments ago while we were on Facebook Live for a @CBS12 story. Working to figure out what it was. pic.twitter.com/VDl9pFtb3hApril 13, 2021 See more

The asteroid, estimated to be about 14 feet (4 meters) across, passed the planet about 16,300 miles (26,200 kilometers) away, according to Space.com . The asteroid will now make a two-year loop around the sun, eventually swinging back around to Earth; however, NASA predicts that it won't come nearly as close as it did on April 12 for at least another century.

Although 2021 GW4 made a relatively close pass by the planet, Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, disagreed with Covey's theory, tweeting that "It's a normal fireball and nothing to do with GW4."

Generally speaking, fireballs include any meteor that shines at least as brightly as the planet Venus in the sky, according to Space.com ; fireballs actually fall to Earth every day but most go unnoticed, falling over uninhabited areas, during the day or under cloud cover, according to the International Meteor Organization , an international non-profit.

Whatever the meteor's origin, the National Weather Service Tampa Bay managed to snap a picture of the fireball burning up off the Florida coast. The bright flash was picked up by the Geostationary Lightning Mapper (GLM), a satellite-borne instrument that monitors for changes in brightness to keep track of lightning events, they tweeted.

Originally published on Live Science.