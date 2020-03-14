Colorado: Latest updates on coronavirus

Colorado has 77 "presumptive positive" cases of COVID-19 in the state as of March 14, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) . Six new cases in Pitkin County, announced on Thursday (March 11), were all connected to a woman who was visiting Aspen from Australia, and who tested positive for COVID-19 upon her return to Australia. These six cases are all visitors from Australia, CDPHE said in a statement .

So far, Colorado labs have tested more than 530 people for COVID-19. The state recently opened a drive-through testing center in Denver, which has collected tests from more than 650 people since March 11, according to CDPHE But due to high demand, officials are limiting the number of cars in the drive-up queue to 100 to 150, the department said. Testing is free, but people must show a doctor's note declaring that they meet the state's testing criteria for COVID-19.

On Tuesday (March 10), Governor Jared Polis declared a state of emergency for Colorado and enacted an emergency rule that requires employers of service and hospitality workers to offer four days of paid sick leave for those being tested for COVID-19, according to Colorado Public Radio (CPR) News .

Denver Public Schools have closed, as well as dozens of other public and private schools across the state.