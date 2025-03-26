2,200-year-old mysterious pyramid structure filled with coins and weapons found near Dead Sea

News
By published

The purpose of a mysterious pyramidal structure in the Judaean Desert is unknown, but excavators are finding many well-preserved artifacts there.

a fragment of weathered papryus
Volunteers uncovered papyrus fragments covered in Greek writing while excavating a pyramid-shaped stone structure near the Dead Sea. (Image credit: Emil Aladjem/Israel Antiquities Authority)

Archaeologists are uncovering a mysterious pyramid-shaped structure and way station in the Judaean Desert. The excavation site, just north of the valley of Zohar (Nahal Zohar) along the coast of the Dead Sea, contains a host of exceptionally well-preserved artifacts that are more than 2,000 years old.

"The discoveries are exciting and even emotional, and their significance for archaeological and historical research is enormous," Eli Escusido, director of the Israel Antiquities Authority, said in a statement.

The pyramid is built from hand-cut stones, each weighing hundreds of pounds. But the structure's purpose is still unknown, according to the site's excavation directors. It may have served as a historical monument, a grave, or a guard tower protecting a commercial route from the Dead Sea to coastal ports.

The site dates back 2,200 years to the time of the Ptolemaic dynasty and Seleucid Empire. After Alexander the Great died in 323 B.C., his generals divided his vast empire among themselves. His general Ptolemy took control of Egypt and the surrounding areas, including Israel, while Seleucus ruled the northern part of what is now the Middle East. By 200 B.C., the Seleucid Empire had conquered what is now modern-day Israel.

Given that the pyramidal structure dates to the time of this power switch, it's unclear if it was built under the rule of the Ptolemaic dynasty or the Seleucid Empire. The Roman Empire absorbed both empires in the first century B.C.

Related: 2,800-year-old structure unearthed in Israel was likely used for cultic practices and sacrifice, archaeologists say

The archaeologists also unearthed a number of artifacts at the site. The low-moisture environment of the desert likely helped preserve the artifacts through the millennia. Low humidity deters mold and minimizes warping and cracking in organic materials like wood and fibers.

a group of people work at a desert excavation site under a tent

A tent covers excavations at the site north of Nahal Zohar. (Image credit: Emil Aladjem/Israel Antiquities Authority)

"The extreme dryness has preserved things here in an extraordinary way," archaeologist Ido Zangen, who was involved with the excavation, said in a translated video released by the Israel Antiquities Authority. "We're finding papyrus fragments, all kinds of amazing wooden artifacts, baskets and ropes that you simply don't find anywhere else in the country."

RELATED STORIES

Lost biblical tree resurrected from 1,000-year-old mystery seed found in the Judaean Desert

Biblical scroll discovered in 'Cave of Horror' in Israel

1,900-year-old coins from Jewish revolt against the Romans discovered in the Judaean desert

Some of the papyrus fragments contain writing in ancient Greek, one of the languages spoken by denizens of both the Ptolemaic and Seleucid empires. Also among the unearthed artifacts are bronze coins and vessels, remnants of ancient furniture, beads, weapons, fabrics and seeds, all preserved by the dry climate.

Eva Balbin Brafman, a volunteer at the excavation, described finding part of a papyrus document from the upper part of the site. "You could clearly make out the letters, probably in Greek," Balbin Brafman said in the video. "It's incredibly exciting to find something in such a wonderful state of preservation."

A team of professional archaeologists and volunteers will continue to excavate the site through April 8 in hopes of learning more about the structure.

Skyler Ware
Skyler Ware
Live Science Contributor

Skyler Ware is a freelance science journalist covering chemistry, biology, paleontology and Earth science. She was a 2023 AAAS Mass Media Science and Engineering Fellow at Science News. Her work has also appeared in Science News Explores, ZME Science and Chembites, among others. Skyler has a Ph.D. in chemistry from Caltech.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about archaeology
A vessel decorated with two human-like faces (one is shown above).

'Exceptional' hoard of 800 Iron Age artifacts found mysteriously burned and buried in UK field
a close-up of a weathered wooden face from a coffin

Ancient Egyptian pyramids, thought to contain only the elite, may also hold low-class laborers
BYD electric vehicles displayed outside a dealership in Bristol, England.

China's superfast charging technology is twice as fast as Tesla's — fully recharging EVs in just 6 minutes
See more latest
Most Popular
BYD electric vehicles displayed outside a dealership in Bristol, England.
China's superfast charging technology is twice as fast as Tesla's — fully recharging EVs in just 6 minutes
A vessel decorated with two human-like faces (one is shown above).
'Exceptional' hoard of 800 Iron Age artifacts found mysteriously burned and buried in UK field
The sun during a partial solar eclipse peeking through the clouds
What time does the March 29 solar eclipse start?
Rig shark on a black background
Scientists thought sharks didn't make sounds — until this accidental discovery
A photo of pink and green Northern lights with the silhouettes of trees visible on the horizon
Coast-to-coast auroras possible in the US tonight as Earth clashes with a 'coronal hole' on the sun
Photo of a large blue swirl of light in the sky captured by a backyard camera
Dying SpaceX rocket triggers giant spiral of light above UK and Europe during secret mission
A rendering of the Curiosity rover on Mars
Longest molecules ever found on Mars may be remnants of building blocks of life
An image of a tornado-shaped glowing orange cloud in outer space with many bright twinkling stars
James Webb telescope reveals 'cosmic tornado' in best detail ever — and finds part of it is not what it seems
An illustration of the Blaze Star nova
Elusive 'Blaze Star' nova could finally appear in our skies this week after multiple false alarms
Artist illustration of the newfound dinosaur species Duonychus tsogtbaatari with two long sickle-shaped claws pulling a tree branch towards its mouth.
'Exquisitely preserved' ginormous claws from Mongolia reveal strange evolution in dinosaurs