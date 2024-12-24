1,800-year-old gold ring with 'Venus the Victorious' carving discovered in France

Archaeologists in France have discovered an 1,800-year-old gold ring with a chiseled portrait of Venus, a Roman goddess associated with victory in battle, in addition to a handful of coins from a much later era, when the Carolingian Empire ruled the region.

The ring was found in an "exceptional state of preservation" near the town of Pacé, in Brittany, according to a translated statement from the French National Institute of Preventive Archaeological Research (INRAP). Its gemstone bears a carving of Venus Victrix, which translates to "Venus the Victorious," according to INRAP. The gemstone is a nicolo, or a type of onyx that is cut so it has a faint bluish layer over a thicker layer of black. This centerpiece is framed in gold, with linear patterns etched around it.

The ring dates to the second or third century A.D., when the Roman Empire ruled the region, which explains why it was discovered on a Roman road. The road still has ruts, which indicate that wheeled vehicles travelled along it, probably to service people who lived in a nearby settlement. It's unknown who the ring belongs to or how it ended up on the Roman road.

Medieval coins

At the same site, archaeologists also discovered the remains of a medieval hamlet that flourished around 1,300 years ago. Archaeologists at the site found the remnants of houses, farmers' fields, pastures and underground silos used for storage. It seems that the buildings were constructed using earth, wood, plaster and adobe, while the roofs were made with plant-based materials.

The most "exceptional" discovery from this layer was a dozen coins that date to the ninth to 10th centuries A.D. that were deposited together.

Coins from the Carolingian Empire found in Brittany, France. (Image credit: © Coline Herbert, Inrap)

The coins date to a time when the area was ruled by the Carolingian Empire, which encompassed most of modern-day France and neighboring parts of western Europe. However, their empire was weakened by raids launched by the Vikings , which forced them to cede land to Viking groups. The hamlet itself appears to have been abandoned during the 10th century, during the Viking Age. However it's not clear if its abandonment and the deposition of the coins is because of Viking raids.

Other artifacts found in the hamlet include the remains of tableware, cooking pots and millstones used to grind grain.