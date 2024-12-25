Venomous pit viper devouring a frog as it takes its final breath captured in gruesome photo

From bloodsucking fly mites to fish being swallowed whole, photographers get up close and personal with an array of animals in this year's shortlisted entries for the Close-up Photographer of the Year 2024.

A green viper holds onto a brown tree frog with its jaws, the frog looks as though it is screaming.
(Image credit: © Woody Tu | cupoty.com)

A striking photo captures the moment a venomous green pit viper devours a brown tree frog in a rainforest in Taiwan, as the frog forlornly takes a final gulp of air. The gruesome shot has been shortlisted in the Close-up Photographer of the Year 2024 competition.

Green pit vipers (Trimeresurus) have bright green scales and a venomous bite. They are highly skilled predators often found in tropical forests across Asia. The snake's prey in this case, a brown tree frog (Polypedates braueri), is a master of camouflage and agility and it typically resides in trees.

"As I walked along the trail, with no expectations, a faint cry from the ditch caught my attention," photographer Woody Tu said in a statement provided by the competition. When he approached, he discovered the viper clutching the frog in its jaws. "In its final moments, the frog stretched its mouth wide to take a last breath before the venom took its toll," he said.

The image has been shortlisted in the Animals category in the Close-up Photographer of the Year, which also includes a photo of a young wallaby snuggled in its mother's pouch and a satin bowerbird (Ptilonorhynchus violaceus) in front of its decorated bower — a curved structure built to attract females.

A panel of 25 judges selected the shortlisted images from 11,681 entries, from which the top 100 images and winning photos will be chosen and released in January 2025.

You can see some of the shortlisted images below.

A baby wallaby huddled inside a pouch.

Wallaby Baby (Image credit: © Pedro Jarque | cupoty.com)

A spider with huge jaws carries its egg sac underneath its body using its pedipalps.

Handle with Care (Image credit: © Benny Gauthier | cupoty.com)

Close up photo of a bright red bloodsucking mite on the head of a fly.

Gnat Ogre With Mites (Image credit: © Benjamin Salb | cupoty.com)

Spiky fungus.

Earpick Fungus (Image credit: © Barry Webb | cupoty.com)

A photo of a fish taken underwater with its eggs in its mouth.

Gobbleguts (Image credit: © Daniel Sly | cupoty.com)

A stoic Doctorfish calmly splays its fins while getting swallowed alive by a Lizardfish.

Everything's A-OK (Image credit: © Gabriel Jensen | cupoty.com)

Two fish in an underwater photo of a lake.

The Match (Image credit: © Ferenc Lorincz | cupoty.com)

A mother bird feeding her chicks.

Proud Parent (Image credit: © Jacqueline Schletter | cupoty.com)

A small spider inside a droplet of water on a leaf.

Apartment In a Leaf (Image credit: © Marco Chan | cupoty.com)

Two tiny octopus fighting over a seashell.

Make Love Not War (Image credit: © Yury Ivanov | cupoty.com)

A bowerbird stands in front of its bower structure with a mite in its mouth.

Bowerbird (Image credit: ©Keith Horton | cupoty.com)
