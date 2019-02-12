Trending

Photos: Teen's Skeleton Buried Next to Pyramid in Egypt

Mysterious skeleton

The skeleton of a 13-year-old girl was discovered in a cemetery next to a 4,600-year-old pyramid in Egypt.

(Image credit: Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities)

Archaeologists have discovered the skeleton of a girl who was around 13 years of age when she died. They aren't sure who the girl was or why she was buried in this cemetery next to a 4,600-year-old pyramid in Egypt. [Read more about the burial and pyramid]

Pyramid cemetery

The girl's remains were found in a cemetery in Meidum in Egypt, next to a partially collapsed pyramid.

(Image credit: Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities)

Animal sacrifices

Within the cemetery, archaeologists also found two animal sacrifices, likely the heads of two bulls.

(Image credit: Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities)

Within the cemetery, archaeologists also found two animal sacrifices, likely the heads of two bulls. Archaeologists believe that the heads were used as funerary offerings, although it's not certain whose funeral they were meant for. 

Bull heads?

A close-up image shows one of the animal sacrifices at the Meidum cemetery. Archaeologists believe that both of the sacrifices are heads of bulls.

(Image credit: Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities)

Funerary vessels

These three ceramic vessels were found beside the animal sacrifices in the cemetery. They were likely used in a funerary offering, archaeologists believe.

(Image credit: Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities)

Cemetery wall

Archaeologists found the remains of this brick wall near the cemetery. It may have once surrounded the cemetery.

(Image credit: Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities)

