Photos: Teen's Skeleton Buried Next to Pyramid in Egypt

Mysterious skeleton

(Image credit: Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities)

Archaeologists have discovered the skeleton of a girl who was around 13 years of age when she died. They aren't sure who the girl was or why she was buried in this cemetery next to a 4,600-year-old pyramid in Egypt. [Read more about the burial and pyramid]

Pyramid cemetery

She was found within a cemetery located beside a pyramid at a site called Meidum in Egypt. The pyramid is partially collapsed today, but it may have been some 302 feet (92 meters) tall when it was completed. Thisimage shows part of the cemetery alongside the pyramid.

Animal sacrifices

Within the cemetery, archaeologists also found two animal sacrifices, likely the heads of two bulls. Archaeologists believe that the heads were used as funerary offerings, although it's not certain whose funeral they were meant for.

Bull heads?

A close-up image shows one of the animal sacrifices at the Meidum cemetery. Archaeologistsbelieve that both of the sacrifices are heads of bulls.

Funerary vessels

These three ceramic vessels were found beside the animal sacrifices in the cemetery. They were likely used in a funerary offering, archaeologists believe.

Cemetery wall

Archaeologists found the remains of this brick wall near the cemetery. It may have once surrounded the cemetery.