In Photos: The Deadly Carr Fire Blazes Across Northern California

Carr Fire in Northern California

(Image credit: AP/REX/Shutterstock)

The Carr Fire began near Highway 299 and Redding, California. The fire has burned over 110,000 acres (45,000 hectares) and killed six people, including two firefighters. It's also resulted in a terrifyingly enormous fire tornado. [Read more about the fire tornado]

Schoolhouse destroyed

(Image credit: Noah Berger/AP/REX/Shutterstock)

A historic schoolhouse burned down when the Carr Fire tore through Shasta, California.

Park on fire

(Image credit: Noah Berger/AP/REX/Shutterstock)

The fire was unstoppable and roared through Shasta State Historic Park.

Scorched remains

(Image credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty)

A Cal Fire firefighter sprays water on a home that was destroyed by the Carr Fire on July 27 in Redding, California. Over 1,000 structures have been damaged or destroyed.

Dousing flames

(Image credit: Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty)

An elk head is seen mounted to a wall as a firefighter douses a burning home.

Widespread damage

(Image credit: Neal Waters/Zuma)

Hundreds of structures have been completely destroyed by the Carr Fire.

Wildlife lost

(Image credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty)

A dead deer lies in front of a home that was destroyed by the Carr Fire on July 27.

Powerful flames

(Image credit: Neal Waters/Zuma)

A drainage vent off Highway 299 that was filled with unknown debris caught fire and burned with an intense heat, producing billows of black smoke.

Complete destruction

(Image credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty)

Thousands of people have lost their homes in the Carr Fire.

Neighborhoods gone

(Image credit: Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty)

A real estate sign is seen in front of a burning home during the Carr Fire in Redding, California, on July 27.

Fighting flames

(Image credit: Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty)

Firefighters monitor a backfire during the Carr Fire in Redding, California, on July 27.