In Photos: The Deadly Carr Fire Blazes Across Northern California

Carr Fire in Northern California
The Carr Fire began near Highway 299 and Redding, California. The fire has burned over 110,000 acres (45,000 hectares) and killed six people, including two firefighters. It's also resulted in a terrifyingly enormous fire tornado. [Read more about the fire tornado]
Schoolhouse destroyed
A historic schoolhouse burned down when the Carr Fire tore through Shasta, California.
Park on fire
The fire was unstoppable and roared through Shasta State Historic Park.
Scorched remains
A Cal Fire firefighter sprays water on a home that was destroyed by the Carr Fire on July 27 in Redding, California. Over 1,000 structures have been damaged or destroyed.
Dousing flames
An elk head is seen mounted to a wall as a firefighter douses a burning home.
Widespread damage
Hundreds of structures have been completely destroyed by the Carr Fire.
Wildlife lost
A dead deer lies in front of a home that was destroyed by the Carr Fire on July 27.
Powerful flames
A drainage vent off Highway 299 that was filled with unknown debris caught fire and burned with an intense heat, producing billows of black smoke.
Complete destruction
Thousands of people have lost their homes in the Carr Fire.
Neighborhoods gone
A real estate sign is seen in front of a burning home during the Carr Fire in Redding, California, on July 27.
Fighting flames
Firefighters monitor a backfire during the Carr Fire in Redding, California, on July 27.