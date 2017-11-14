Credit: Photo courtesy Chinese Cultural Relics

This statue of a bodhisattva (an individual who seeks enlightenment) is one of over 260 statues that was discovered buried near the cremated remains of what an inscription says is the Gautama Buddha (also known as Siddhārtha Gautama, Sākyamuni Buddha or simply the Buddha). The statues and human remains were discovered buried in Jingchuan County, China. This particular statue is almost 2 meters (6.6 feet) tall.