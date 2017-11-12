Spectacular Images Reveal Mysterious Stone Structures in Saudi Arabia

-
Slide 1 of 57
Flying over Saudi ArabiaBetween Oct. 27 and 29 of 2017, an archaeological team took nearly 6,000 aerial photographs of around 200 archaeological sites in the Al-Ula region of Saudi Arabia. This photo gallery shows a small sample of sites the team photographed. This photograph shows part of the Al-Ula Valley, a region known for its sculpted mountains and vast archaeological remains that date from prehistoric times to the modern day. The team took most of its photos in the adjacent volcanic areas. [Read more about aerial archaeology in Saudi Arabia]
Harrat
Harrat
Wadi an Najd
Wadi an Najd
Bullseye
Bullseye
Field gates