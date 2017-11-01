Owen Jarus writes about archaeology and all things about humans' past for Live Science. Owen has a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Toronto and a journalism degree from Ryerson University. He enjoys reading about new research and is always looking for a new historical tale.
Archaeologists have discovered the 3,200-year-old skeleton of a pregnant woman who died in her 20s and was buried near a temple dedicated to the Egyptian goddess Hathor at a place that was once called King Solomon's Mines. The burial is located in the Timna Valley in Israel. Here, a close-up of the pregnant woman's skeleton. She was in the first trimester of her pregnancy when she died. [Read more about the skeleton discovery]
Remains of the pregnant woman's fetus bones in her pelvis can be seen in this photo. She was in her first trimester when she died.
Glass beads made in Egypt were found in the pregnant woman's burial. Analysis determined that the design of the beads is similar to those found in the Hathor Temple, indicating that the pregnant woman likely served in it.
More of the glass beads found in the pregnant woman's burial. Made in Egypt the beads helped researchers determine that Egypt still controlled the mines at the time she lived. She likely traveled from Egypt with one of the mining expeditions. [Read more about the skeleton discovery]
A close-up showing the tumulus, a tomb covered with rocks, where the pregnant woman was buried. She died around 3,200 years ago.
Anthropologist Hila May is shown examining parts of the pregnant woman's skeleton. Analysis found that she was in the first trimester when she died and was likely in her early 20s.
The tumulus where the woman was buried is shown in this image. It is located near a temple dedicated to the goddess Hathor. If you look closely remains of this temple can be seen in the background in the top left of the photograph. [Read more about the skeleton discovery]
Rare Find at King Solomon's Mines: Ancient Pregnant Woman's Remains
