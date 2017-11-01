Skeleton close-up

Credit: Photo courtesy Central Timna Valley Project

Archaeologists have discovered the 3,200-year-old skeleton of a pregnant woman who died in her 20s and was buried near a temple dedicated to the Egyptian goddess Hathor at a place that was once called King Solomon's Mines. The burial is located in the Timna Valley in Israel. Here, a close-up of the pregnant woman's skeleton. She was in the first trimester of her pregnancy when she died. [Read more about the skeleton discovery]

Woman's fetus bones

Credit: Photo courtesy Central Timna Valley Project

Remains of the pregnant woman's fetus bones in her pelvis can be seen in this photo. She was in her first trimester when she died.

Beads

Credit: Photo courtesy of Mark Cavanagh and the Central Timna Valley Project

Glass beads made in Egypt were found in the pregnant woman's burial. Analysis determined that the design of the beads is similar to those found in the Hathor Temple, indicating that the pregnant woman likely served in it.

Beads

Credit: Photo courtesy of Mark Cavanagh and the Central Timna Valley Project

More of the glass beads found in the pregnant woman's burial. Made in Egypt the beads helped researchers determine that Egypt still controlled the mines at the time she lived. She likely traveled from Egypt with one of the mining expeditions. [Read more about the skeleton discovery]

Closer view of Tumulus

Credit: Photo courtesy Central Timna Valley Project

A close-up showing the tumulus, a tomb covered with rocks, where the pregnant woman was buried. She died around 3,200 years ago.

Hila May examining parts of Skeleton

Credit: Photo courtesy Central Timna Valley Project

Anthropologist Hila May is shown examining parts of the pregnant woman's skeleton. Analysis found that she was in the first trimester when she died and was likely in her early 20s.

Tumulus

Credit: Photo courtesy Central Timna Valley Project

The tumulus where the woman was buried is shown in this image. It is located near a temple dedicated to the goddess Hathor. If you look closely remains of this temple can be seen in the background in the top left of the photograph. [Read more about the skeleton discovery]