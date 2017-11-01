Credit: Photo courtesy Central Timna Valley Project

Archaeologists have discovered the 3,200-year-old skeleton of a pregnant woman who died in her 20s and was buried near a temple dedicated to the Egyptian goddess Hathor at a place that was once called King Solomon's Mines. The burial is located in the Timna Valley in Israel. Here, a close-up of the pregnant woman's skeleton. She was in the first trimester of her pregnancy when she died. [Read more about the skeleton discovery]