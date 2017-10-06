Credit: Peter Barry

The helium deposits in Tanzania were confirmed after scientists in the University of Oxford's Department of Earth Sciences developed a new theory for helium production inside the Earth's crust.



Helium forms very slowly on Earth inside ancient rocks, caused by the radioactive decay of heavier elements like uranium. The scientist think that volcanic heat can liberate the helium from the rocks where it forms and trap the gas in underground pockets.



In volcanic areas like Tanzania's Rift Valley, the trapped helium can seep through weaknesses in the crust and bubble up through hot springs, like the one in this photo.