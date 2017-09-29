Archaeologists are uncovering the mysteries of a Viking-age fortress at Borgring, on the island of Zealand in eastern Denmark, which is thought to have been built late in the 10th century by the Danish king Harald Bluetooth.

Until a few years ago, just four of these distinctive "ring forts" were known, located in different parts of the country. The remains of a fifth ring fort, at Borgring, were found in 2014 by archaeologists from Denmark's Aarhus University. It is the first to be found in more than 60 years, according to the researchers.

This image shows a 3D digital reconstruction of the northern gatehouse and rampart at Borgring, based on data gathered at the site by archaeologists. [Read full story about the Viking-age fortress]