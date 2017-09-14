Get ready for out-of-this-world fiery blasts on "How Not to Land an Orbital Rocket Booster," a new SpaceX blooper reel produced by Elon Musk, the company's founder and CEO.

On Aug. 31, Musk announced on Twitter that he was "Putting together a SpaceX rocket-landing blooper reel. We messed up a lot before it finally worked, but there's some epic explosion footage …"

Musk delivered on that promise today (Sept. 14), with the debut of a video just over 2 minutes long that's filled with blowups set to the cheerful "Monty Python" theme song. [6 Ways Entrepreneur Elon Musk Is Changing the World]

The conflagrations really are like no other, and Elon insists that they're "just a scratch" or a "rapid unscheduled disassembly" in some cases.

Despite the flaming wreckage, the reel has a happy ending. SpaceX celebrated its first successful touchdown on land with its Falcon 9 rocket in December 2015 and its first successful drone-ship landing with a reusable Falcon 9 rocket booster in April 2016.

"You are my everything," Musk tells the rocket in the video. Talk about a love letter to space technology!

Successful rockets are all alike, but every unsuccessful rocket is unsuccessful in its own way. Credit: SpaceX/YouTube

SpaceX may soon have enough successes to make an anti-blooper reel. In addition to its many accomplishments, including 16 successful rocket landings, the company launched the U.S. Air Force's unmanned X-37B space plane on a secret mission and aced the landing one week ago, according to Space.com, Live Science's sister site.

Original article on Live Science.