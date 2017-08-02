Before becoming managing editor, Jeanna served as a reporter for Live Science and SPACE.com for about three years. Previously she was an assistant editor at Scholastic's Science World magazine. Jeanna has an English degree from Salisbury University, a Master's degree in biogeochemistry and environmental sciences from the University of Maryland, and a science journalism degree from New York University. Follow Jeanna on Google+.
NASA scientists are keeping sharp eyes on Greenland's glaciers. Such gazing reveals more than the beauty of this unique and massive, icy island. The scientists, part of NASA's Operation IceBridge, are conducting airborne surveys to find out how the glaciers are changing over time.
Laser altimeters can map the teensy details of the surfaces of these Greenland glaciers. NASA uses two laser altimeters: One is optimized for low altitude and the other for medium altitude, they said.
The laser altimeter measurements show elevation changes on the glacier surface.
"On Greenland’s rugged eastern coast, spilling into a mountainous fjord, lies the 4-mile-wide Helheim Glacier, named for the Viking world of the dead," NASA says in the video.
"Flights spanning two decades reveal the dramatic changes that have taken place," NASA said on a video about the mission.
Here, the glacier is shown after a rapid retreat and thinning episode.
Following the retreat, the glacier partially recovered its former extent.
The extent of the Helheim Glacier is shown in 2011 from NASA Operation IceBridge surveys.
The extent of the Helheim Glacier is shown in 2014 from NASA Operation IceBridge surveys.
NASA missions have flown along the center line of the glacier year after year. Here, the extent of the Helheim Glacier is shown in 2001 from NASA Operation IceBridge surveys.
The extent of the Helheim Glacier is shown in 2007 from NASA Operation IceBridge surveys.
With laser altimetry, laser instruments on board the research aircraft fire several thousand pulses of light every second. The results reveal the height of the surface below.
The lasers spin in a circle that's 820 feet (250 meters) across, which provides a swath of data that an be transformed into a topographic map of the ice, NASA said.
Here, higher elevations on the glacier are shown in red and orange, while lower elevations are in green and blue.
The laser altimeters showed height measurements all the way down to the Helheim Glacier's calving front, where icebergs break off into the sea.
Here's a 1998 swath compared with one from 2013. In this image, the color scale is changed to show the local differences in elevation, according to NASA.
The 2013 swath from the laser altimeters reveals that the calving front retreated significantly since 1998, by 2.5 miles (4 kilometers), according to the NASA video.
NASA's Operation IceBridge mission has also used a high-resolution camera system to take overlapping images of the ice of Helheim Glacier throughout its 8-hour flights. These images can then be pieced together into a mosaic.
Because the images overlap, they can provide scientists with a stereoscopic view of the ice and even elevation measurements. The NASA scientists overlaid the elevation information from the images on top of the measurements from the laser altimetry.
Helheim's calving front, which is 70 feet (21 meters) high, can be seen here.
Until the launch of a new NASA satellite called ICESat-2, the Operation IceBridge mission will return to Greenland every spring to continue monitoring the glacier, NASA said.
Fake Solar Eclipse Glasses Are Flooding the Market: How to Stay Safe
A Trans Soldier in the Ancient Roman Army?
Weird Worm-Lizard Creature Looks Like a Serpentine Centaur
Seismic Zone Off Alaska Could Trigger Massive Earthquake and Tsunami
Not a Pretty Picture: Modigliani Exhibit Closes Amid Claims of Forgeries