Missouri Woman's Dies from Tick Bite: What Is Bourbon Virus?

A woman in Missouri recently died from a rare tick-borne illness called Bourbon virus disease, which was first identified only a few years ago.

The woman, 58-year-old Tamela Wilson, began feeling unwell in late May, shortly after she'd spotted and removed two ticks from her body, CBS Newsreported. Soon, her health deteriorated further — she had severe headaches, pain and a light red rash, and tests showed that she had a low white blood cell count. After she was admitted to the hospital, doctors tested her for several tick-borne diseases, but the tests came back negative, CBS reported.

The cause of her illness remained a mystery until doctors at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) tested her blood and found she was infected with Bourbon virus. [10 Important Ways to Avoid Summer Tick Bites]

This virus was discovered in 2014. The first known human case occurred in a man living in Bourbon County, Kansas, who had been bitten by ticks and fell ill with fever and fatigue. When doctors tested his blood, they found the completely new virus, which they dubbed Bourbon virusafter the county where the patient lived. Since then, only a handful of people have contracted this virus — Wilson is just the fifth person confirmed to have Bourbon virus disease, according to CBS.

Since the virus is so new, researchers are still working to understand it, but it is believed to be spread by ticks, because most patients infected with the virus have reported that they were exposed to ticks before they became ill, according to the CDC. The virus may also be spread through other insect bites, the CDC said.

Doctors are still learning about the possible symptoms of Bourbon virus disease, but so far, patients have felt tired and had fever, rash, headache, other body aches, nausea, vomiting and a low white blood cell count, the CDC said.

Right now, there are no drugs to treat the disease, and no vaccines to prevent it. The best way to prevent getting infected with the Bourbon virus is to prevent tick bites and other insect bites, the CDC said. To prevent tick bites, the CDC recommends using insect repellents, wearing long sleeves and pants, avoiding bushy and wooded areas and performing tick checks after spending time outdoors.

Wilson died on June 23, after spending three weeks in the hospital, according to CBS. The CDC has collected ticks at the Missouri state park were Wilson worked so the agency can run tests on them, CBS reported.

