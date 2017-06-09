Credit: Google Earth/Landsat Copernicus

At least eight ships are known to have been wrecked on Kenn Reefs in the 1800s, most of them before the atoll was first recorded on official navigation charts in the late 1850s.



The coral and limestone atoll is situated on the peak of an extinct undersea volcano that rises sharply from the seafloor, and the reefs around it spread over more than 15 square miles (40 square kilometers).



The reefs are almost completely submerged at high tide, except for Observatory Quay, a small islet of sand inside the outer reef wall with a maximum height of 6 feet (2 meters) above sea-level.



On several occasions, the sand quay was home to the survivors from shipwrecks on the reef, sometimes for weeks or months, until they were rescued or they made their own way off the atoll in makeshift boats.