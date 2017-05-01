What the 'Frork'? McDonald's Fry Fork Helps You Get Every Calorie

Move over, spork: McDonald's has a new hybrid utensil, and this one combines a fork and fries.

McDonald's new "Frork" does away a fork's tines and replaces them with ― you guessed it ― french fries. In a mock infomercial-style ad for utensil, the company acknowledges the "Frork's" absurdity and calls it "fundamentally superfluous."

The "Frork" will be available only on May 5; McDonald's is using it help promote its new "Signature Crafted Recipes" sandwiches, CNBC reported.

The idea behind the "Frork" is for people to be able to scoop up and eat all the ingredients that fall out of their sandwiches. The new sandwiches are indeed ingredient-packed, with the calories to prove it. The Pico Guacamole Buttermilk Crispy Chicken sandwich has 680 calories; the Maple Bacon Dijon with Buttermilk Crispy Chicken sandwich has 740 calories; and the Sweet BBQ Bacon with Buttermilk Crispy Chicken sandwich has 800 calories, according to McDonald's.

And if you want a "Frork," you're going to need fries to refill it: A small order of fries has 230 calories.

