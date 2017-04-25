Images of Warming: National Parks in 2050 Posters

Everglades National Park

A set of new posters by conceptual artist Hannah Rothstein paint a dire picture of the perils of ignoring climate change. The posters are styled on some of the classic 1930s to 1940s era Works Progress Administration posters of the country's most beloved National Parks. However, Rothstein's posters depict what these spots of stunning natural beauty might look like by 2050 if no action is taken to reduce carbon emissions. Rothstein is selling prints and a portion of the proceeds will go towards climate-focused organizations.

Mount McKinley National park

Here, a dire picture of Mount McKinley's snow-capped, glacier-studded peaks turning barren as tundra and permafrost flee in the face of a rapidly warming climate. Rothstein based her depictions on data from scientific studies, articles on climate change and the government's own websites.

Redwoods National Park

The iconic, 2,000-year-old trees of Redwoods National Park could become ancient history if climate change continues unabated. The enveloping coastal fog that hydrates the ancient giants could evaporate as the temperature warms, a 2010 study found. A warming climate could also make the grove of primeval trees vulnerable to forest fire.

Crater Lake National Park

Crater Lake could morph from a vast and deep lake to a dried up lakebed plagued by algal blooms if climate change continues apace.

Saguaro National Monument

The iconic Saguaro of Saguaro National Monument could also become casualties of climate change.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park

The Great Smoky Mountains could be plagued by persistent wildfires, punishing temperature extremes and fewer wild species if the world follows the "business-as-usual" path towards carbon emissions.

Yellowstone National Park

Old Faithful and other iconic geysers could finally get fed up and stop blowing so reliably in the face of climate change, according to some research.