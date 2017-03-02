Streaming Science: What's New to Netflix in March

A scene-stealing T. rex in "Jurassic Park" chews up the scenery on Netflix in March.

What's new on Netflix this month in science- and technology-themed entertainment? Take a peek with Live Science.

New on Mar. 1

Ignition (Columbia Tristar, 2001): In this action drama, NASA preparations to send a crewed mission to the moon for the first time in three decades could be hindered by federal judge Faith Matheson (Lena Olin) and her investigation of corrupt U.S. military officials plotting to assassinate the president.

Jurassic Park (Universal Pictures, 1993): An island theme park populated by captive dinosaurs sounds like a great idea. But after a nefarious employee sabotages the park's power source, the dinosaurs escape and wreak havoc, leaving human visitors — including paleontologist Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and paleobotanist Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) racing to stay one step ahead of the crafty meat-eating predators.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (Universal Pictures, 1997): The second installment in the "Jurassic Park" franchise introduces the island Isla Sorna, where the theme park's dinosaurs were bred. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), a dreamy chaos theorist from the original movie, returns to lead a team documenting the wild herds — an effort that predictably goes awry.

Jurassic Park III (Universal Pictures, 2001): Paleontologist Alan Grant (Sam Neill), who barely escaped with his life in the original "Jurassic Park" movie, is tricked into an expedition to Isla Sorna by Paul and Amanda Kirby (William H. Macy and Téa Leoni) who are searching for their missing son.

Let There Be Light (U.S. Army Pictorial Services, 1946): This sobering post-war documentary follows 75 U.S. soldiers returning home after serving in World War II, as they enter a psychiatric hospital to undergo treatment for severe depression and emotional trauma.

Memento (Newmarket, 2000): Ex-insurance investigator Leonard (Guy Pearce) develops anterograde amnesia (short-term memory loss) after an attack that kills his wife and leaves him searching for answers — and for her murderer.

Sustainable (Hourglass Films, 2016): Is America heading for an agricultural crisis? A probing documentary analyzes the U.S. farming system and questions the sustainability of industrial farming — for the environment and human health.

New on Mar. 15

Notes on Blindness (Oscilloscope Laboratories, 2016): A one-of-a-kind documentary provides a first-person perspective on blindness, based on three years of audio diaries started by theologian and writer John Hull when he began losing his sight at the age of 47.

New on Mar. 17

Naledi: A Baby Elephant's Tale (Vulcan Productions, 2016): In this documentary, a baby elephant born in a Botswana elephant rescue camp is orphaned at the age of one month, and is raised by the camp's scientist and a team of animal keepers.

New on Mar. 21

Evolution (IFC Midnight, 2015): In a sleepy seaside town populated only by young boys and women, the boys are subjected to strange medical experiments, and a suspicious child named Nicholas (Max Brebant) sets out to uncover the truth.

New on Mar. 23

Déjà Vu (Buena Vista Pictures, 2006): A newly-formed FBI crime unit uses experimental "timefolding" surveillance technology to investigate a domestic terrorist attack by peering into the past.

New on Mar. 25

The Student Body (Gravitas Ventures, 2016): In this documentary, a sixth grader and a student journalist join forces to protest a controversial statewide tactic addressing childhood obesity: notices called "Fat Letters," which are sent home with schoolchildren who do not fall within the federally approved body mass index (BMI) range.

New on Mar. 26

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (Buena Vista Pictures, 2004): Quirky oceanographer Steve Zissou (Bill Murray) and his motley documentary crew embark on a journey aboard the research vessel "Belafonte" to find the elusive, so-called "jaguar shark" that Zissou claims is responsible for devouring his best friend.

New on Mar. 31

Rosewood, Season 1 (20th Television, 2015): Miami pathologist Dr. Beaumont Rosewood Jr. (Morris Chestnut), assists police by using state-of-the-art equipment and his powers of deduction to piece together crime-busting clues from corpses.

Original article on Live Science.