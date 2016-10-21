Photos: Evidence of Ancient Roman Battle Found in Jerusalem

Traces of battle

(Image credit: Yoli Shwartz, courtesy of the Israel Antiquities Authority)

Archaeologists discovered a field of stones and other projectiles outside an ancient wall in Jerusalem. These could be 2,000-year-old traces of a battle with Rome. [Read the full story]

Third wall

(Image credit: Yoli Shwartz, courtesy of the Israel Antiquities Authority)

The excavations, which took place in Jerusalem Russian Compound, revealed a thick wall, believed to be the city's "Third Wall," described by the historian Josephus.

Sling stones

(Image credit: Yoli Shwartz, courtesy of the Israel Antiquities Authority)

The ground outside the wall was covered with these large battle stones, which researchers think date back to the Roman siege of Jerusalem in 70 A.D.

Battle scars

(Image credit: Yoli Shwartz, courtesy of the Israel Antiquities Authority)

The Romans would have shot these stones with slings or other more sophisticated siege engines like ballista.

Weapons of war

(Image credit: Clara Amit, courtesy of the Israel Antiquities Authority)

A corroded metal spearhead was also discovered outside the wall. [Read the full story]

Ancient pots

(Image credit: Yoli Shwartz, courtesy of the Israel Antiquities Authority)

Broken jars like this one helped the team date the battlefield back to Roman times. [Read the full story]