A group of scientists working on the ScanPyramids project claims to have found two unknown voids or cavities within the Great Pyramid of Giza. One of the voids is said to be behind the north face of the pyramid where building blocks in the shape of chevrons are now visible. This photo shows the ScanPyramids team inspecting the North Face Chevron Area. As the photo shows a lot of graffiti from the 19th and 20th centuries was left here. [ Read full story about the Great Pyramid's possible chambers

In 2017, the ScanPyramids team used three different techniques to look again inside the pyramid. In that study, reported in the journal Nature, they found a giant void above the Grand Gallery. Take a look at what scientists have found so far inside Khufu's pyramid.