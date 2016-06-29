Photos: Escape Tunnel at Holocaust Death Site

Escaping Ponar

(Image credit: Ezra Wolfinger for NOVA)

This month, archaeologists relocated a lost tunnel that Jewish prisoners dug to escape a Nazi killing site in Lithuania. They discovered the secret passage way at Ponar, near Vilnius, using non-invasive ground-sensing techniques.

Up to 100,000 people, most of them Jews, were killed at Ponar between 1941 and 1944. Beginning in 1943, Nazi forces kept a unit of Jewish prisoners at the site to cover up the evidence of the executions that took place in pits like this one. [Read the full story here]

Burning Brigade

(Image credit: Ezra Wolfinger for NOVA)

This is a view of "Pit 6," a former execution pit where the unit of Jewish prisoners known as the burning brigade was housed while they carried out their work; at night, they were forced to open the mass graves and burn the corpses during the day. This pit is where they began to dig the escape tunnel.

Seeing underground

(Image credit: Ezra Wolfinger for NOVA)

Researchers Richard Freund and Harry Jol discuss the best location for ground penetrating radar at the lip of Pit 6.

Non-invasive archaeology

(Image credit: Ezra Wolfinger for NOVA)

In addition to ground-penetrating radar, the researchers used electrical resistivity tomography (ERT), a technique that sends an electrical current into the ground to produce a map of what’s below the surface. [Read the full story here]

Electric maps

(Image credit: Ezra Wolfinger for NOVA)

The flags in this photo were used to mark where the electrical lines were anchored when taking the measurements.

A view from above

(Image credit: Paul Bauman/Alistair McClymont)

This image shows data collected using ERT alongside a drone photo of Pit 6. It shows the entrance to the escape tunnel, which had been previously located by another investigation.

Tunnel revealed

(Image credit: Paul Bauman/Alistair McClymont)

With the ERT data, the researchers were able to trace the path of the rest of the tunnel.. [Read the full story here]