In Photos: Carlsberg Remakes Its 19th-Century Lager

Old recipe

The Danish beermaker Carlsberg recently tried to recreate its 19th-century lager, based on old beer bottles found at its Copenhagen brewery. [Read full story about the historic beer]

A strange find

Three beer bottles like this one were found during construction at Carlsberg’s historic brewery in Copenhagen. Still sealed, the bottles were full of their original contents, including live yeast.

Live yeast

Brewers at Carlsberg isolated live yeast from the bottle and cultivated it in the lab.

Historic beermaking

They also had to dig into the company’s archives for historic beer recipes.



Tasting ceremony

Carlsberg invited journalists to its Copenhagen headquarters to taste the brew.

Tapping the cask

Carlsberg's head brewer, Erik Lund, pours the recreated beer out of a cask.

Finished product

The beer was quite different—sweeter and more malty — compared to Carlsberg’s Pilsner lager of today.



