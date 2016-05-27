In Photos: Carlsberg Remakes Its 19th-Century Lager

Old recipe
The Danish beermaker Carlsberg recently tried to recreate its 19th-century lager, based on old beer bottles found at its Copenhagen brewery. [Read full story about the historic beer]
A strange find
Three beer bottles like this one were found during construction at Carlsberg’s historic brewery in Copenhagen. Still sealed, the bottles were full of their original contents, including live yeast.
Live yeast
Brewers at Carlsberg isolated live yeast from the bottle and cultivated it in the lab.
Historic beermaking
They also had to dig into the company’s archives for historic beer recipes.
[Read full story about the historic beer]
Tasting ceremony
Carlsberg invited journalists to its Copenhagen headquarters to taste the brew.
Tapping the cask
Carlsberg's head brewer, Erik Lund, pours the recreated beer out of a cask.
Finished product
The beer was quite different—sweeter and more malty — compared to Carlsberg’s Pilsner lager of today.
[Read full story about the historic beer]