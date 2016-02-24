Full List: US Cities Ranked by Well-Being

A new Gallup-Healthways survey ranks 190 U.S. communities by their level of well-being in 2014 and 2015.

The highest rated community for well-being was Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, Fla.; while Charleston, W.Va. came in last, according to the survey results. [Full story: The Happiest Places in the US: Top Metro Areas for Well-Being]

A community's well-being is based on five elements: sense of purpose, social relationships, financial security, connection to our communities and physical health.

Here's the full list of communities ranked by their well-being score (out of a possible 100 points):