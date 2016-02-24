Full List: US Cities Ranked by Well-Being

A new Gallup-Healthways survey ranks 190 U.S. communities by their level of well-being in 2014 and 2015.
The highest rated community for well-being was Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, Fla.; while Charleston, W.Va. came in last, according to the survey results. [Full story: The Happiest Places in the US: Top Metro Areas for Well-Being]
A community's well-being is based on five elements: sense of purpose, social relationships, financial security, connection to our communities and physical health.
Here's the full list of communities ranked by their well-being score (out of a possible 100 points):
- Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL: 65.0
- Salinas, CA: 65.0
- North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL: 64.7
- Fort Collins, CO: 64.6
- Barnstable Town, MA: 64.6
- Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA: 64.6
- Boulder, CO: 64.5
- Charlottesville, VA: 64.5
- Anchorage, AK: 64.4
- San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA: 64.3
- McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX: 64.3
- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA: 64.3
- Urban Honolulu, HI: 64.2
- Provo-Orem, UT: 63.8
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA: 63.7
- Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA: 63.5
- Austin-Round Rock, TX: 63.5
- Ann Arbor, MI: 63.4
- Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL: 63.4
- San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX: 63.3
- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA: 63.3
- Asheville, NC: 63.1
- Colorado Springs, CO: 63.1
- Port St. Lucie, FL: 63.1
- Visalia-Porterville, CA: 63.1
- Peoria, IL: 63.0
- Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI: 63.0
- Green Bay, WI: 63.0
- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT: 63.0
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA: 63.0
- El Paso, TX: 63.0
- Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC: 63.0
- Portland-South Portland, ME: 63.0
- Greeley, CO: 62.9
- Corpus Christi, TX: 62.9
- Raleigh, NC: 62.9
- Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, A: 62.9
- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV: 62.8
- Lancaster, PA: 62.8
- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA: 62.8
- Grand Rapids-Wyoming, MI: 62.8
- Durham-Chapel Hill, NC: 62.8
- Lynchburg, VA: 62.8
- Santa Rosa, CA: 62.8
- Wilmington, NC: 62.7
- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX: 62.7
- Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL: 62.7
- Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA: 62.6
- Manchester-Nashua, NH: 62.5
- Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO: 62.5
- Springfield, MA: 62.5
- Huntsville, AL: 62.5
- Roanoke, VA: 62.5
- Charleston-North Charleston, SC: 62.4
- Tallahassee, FL: 62.4
- Prescott, AZ: 62.4
- Freenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC: 62.4
- Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ: 62.3
- Lincoln, NE: 62.3
- Amarillo, TX: 62.3
- Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC: 62.3
- Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX: 62.3
- Boston-Cambridge-Newston, MA-NH: 62.3
- Kennewick-Richland, WA: 62.2
- Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA: 62.1
- Duluth, MN-WI: 62.1
- Salt Lake City, UT: 62.0
- Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO: 62.0
- Richmond, VA: 62.0
- Reno, NV: 61.9
- Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT: 61.9
- Medford, OR: 61.8
- Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA: 61.8
- Binghamton, NY: 61.8
- Winston-Salm, NC: 61.8
- South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI: 61.8
- Jacksonville, FL: 61.8
- Lafayette, LA: 61.7
- Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL: 61.7
- Pittsburgh, PA: 61.7
- Madison, WI: 61.7
- Lansing-East Lansing, MI: 61.7
- Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA: 61.7
- Ocala, FL: 61.7
- New Haven-Milford, CT: 61.7
- Fresno, CA: 61.7
- Sacramento-Roseville-Arden-Arcade, CA: 61.6
- Montgomery, AL: 61.6
- Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL: 61.6
- Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin, TN: 61.6
- Tucson, AZ: 61.6
- Salisbury, MD-DE: 61.6
- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA: 61.6
- Killeen-Temple, TX: 61.6
- Boise City-Nampa, ID: 61.6
- Burlington-South Burlington, VT: 61.5
- Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY: 61.5
- York-Hanover, PA: 61.5
- Ogden-Clearfield, UT: 61.5
- Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA: 61.5
- Salem, OR: 61.5
- Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI: 61.4
- Norwich-New London, CT: 61.4
- Syracuse, NY: 61.4
- Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI: 61.4
- Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC: 61.4
- Stockton-Lodi, CA: 61.4
- Chattanooga, TN-GA: 61.4
- Birmingham-Hoover, AL: 61.4
- Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ: 61.3
- Kansas City, MO-KS: 61.3
- Greensboro-High Point, NC: 61.3
- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA: 61.2
- Albuquerque, NM: 61.2
- Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL: 61.2
- Rochester, NY: 61.2
- Clarksville, TN-KY: 61.2
- Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV: 61.2
- Jackson, MS: 61.2
- Canton-Massillon, OH: 61.1
- Wichita, KS: 61.1
- Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA: 61.1
- Bellingham, WA: 61.1
- Bremerton-Silverdale, WA: 61.1
- Little Rock-N Little Rock-Conway, AR: 61.1
- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA: 61.1
- Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ: 61.1
- Gainesville, FL: 61.0
- Oklahoma City, OK: 61.0
- Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL: 61.0
- Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD: 61.0
- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA: 61.0
- Columbus, GA-AL: 61.0
- Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL: 61.0
- Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL: 61.0
- Olympia, WA: 61.0
- Reading, PA: 61.0
- Tulsa, OK: 60.9
- Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC: 60.9
- Shreveport-Bossier City, LA: 60.9
- Kalamazoo-Portage, MI: 60.9
- Columbus, OH: 60.8
- New Orleans, Metairie, LA: 60.8
- Bakersfield, CA: 60.8
- Cedar Rapids, IA: 60.8
- Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD: 60.8
- Trenton, NJ: 60.7
- Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL: 60.7
- Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS: 60.7
- Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX: 60.7
- Columbia, SC: 60.7
- Eugene, OR: 60.7
- Modesto, CA: 60.6
- Providence-Warwick, RI-MA: 60.6
- Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY: 60.6
- Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA: 60.6
- Knoxville, TN: 60.6
- Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL: 60.5
- Topeka, KS: 60.5
- Lexington-Fayette, KY: 60.5
- Savannah, GA: 60.5
- St. Louis, MO-IL: 60.4
- Louisville-Jefferson County, KY-IN: 60.4
- Mobile, AL: 60.4
- Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN: 60.4
- Fort Wayne, IN: 60.3
- Spartanburg, SC: 60.3
- Memphis, TN-MS-AR: 60.3
- Evansville, IN-KY: 60.2
- Cleveland-Elyria, OH: 60.2
- Fayetteville, NC: 60.1
- Springfield, MO: 60.1
- Akron, OH: 60.1
- Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI: 60.0
- Erie, PA: 60.0
- Indianaplis-Carmel-Anderson, IN: 59.9
- Utica-Rome, NY: 59.9
- Flint, MI: 59.9
- Baton Rouge, LA: 59.9
- Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA: 59.7
- Rockford, IL: 59.4
- Dayton, OH: 59.3
- Worcester, MA-CT: 59.3
- Toledo, OH: 59.3
- Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA: 58.7
- Chino, CA: 58.6
- Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH: 58.3
- Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC: 58.3
- Fort Smith, AR-OK: 58.2
- Charleston, WV: 57.1