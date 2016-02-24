Trending

Full List: US Cities Ranked by Well-Being

By Health 

A new Gallup-Healthways survey ranks 190 U.S. communities by their level of well-being in 2014 and 2015.

The highest rated community for well-being was Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, Fla.; while Charleston, W.Va. came in last, according to the survey results. [Full story: The Happiest Places in the US: Top Metro Areas for Well-Being]

A community's well-being is based on five elements: sense of purpose, social relationships, financial security, connection to our communities and physical health.

Here's the full list of communities ranked by their well-being score (out of a possible 100 points): 

  1. Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL: 65.0
  2. Salinas, CA: 65.0
  3. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL: 64.7
  4. Fort Collins, CO: 64.6
  5. Barnstable Town, MA: 64.6
  6. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA: 64.6
  7. Boulder, CO: 64.5
  8. Charlottesville, VA: 64.5
  9. Anchorage, AK: 64.4
  10. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA: 64.3
  11. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX: 64.3
  12. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA: 64.3
  13. Urban Honolulu, HI: 64.2
  14. Provo-Orem, UT: 63.8
  15. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA: 63.7
  16. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA: 63.5
  17. Austin-Round Rock, TX: 63.5
  18. Ann Arbor, MI: 63.4
  19. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL: 63.4
  20. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX: 63.3
  21. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA: 63.3
  22. Asheville, NC: 63.1
  23. Colorado Springs, CO: 63.1
  24. Port St. Lucie, FL: 63.1
  25. Visalia-Porterville, CA: 63.1
  26. Peoria, IL: 63.0
  27. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI: 63.0
  28. Green Bay, WI: 63.0
  29. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT: 63.0
  30. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA: 63.0
  31. El Paso, TX: 63.0
  32. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC: 63.0
  33. Portland-South Portland, ME: 63.0
  34. Greeley, CO: 62.9
  35. Corpus Christi, TX: 62.9
  36. Raleigh, NC: 62.9
  37. Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, A: 62.9
  38. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV: 62.8
  39. Lancaster, PA: 62.8
  40. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA: 62.8
  41. Grand Rapids-Wyoming, MI: 62.8
  42. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC: 62.8
  43. Lynchburg, VA: 62.8
  44. Santa Rosa, CA: 62.8
  45. Wilmington, NC: 62.7
  46. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX: 62.7
  47. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL: 62.7
  48. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA: 62.6
  49. Manchester-Nashua, NH: 62.5
  50. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO: 62.5
  51. Springfield, MA: 62.5
  52. Huntsville, AL: 62.5
  53. Roanoke, VA: 62.5
  54. Charleston-North Charleston, SC: 62.4
  55. Tallahassee, FL: 62.4
  56. Prescott, AZ: 62.4
  57. Freenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC: 62.4
  58. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ: 62.3
  59. Lincoln, NE: 62.3
  60. Amarillo, TX: 62.3
  61. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC: 62.3
  62. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX: 62.3
  63. Boston-Cambridge-Newston, MA-NH: 62.3
  64. Kennewick-Richland, WA: 62.2
  65. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA: 62.1
  66. Duluth, MN-WI: 62.1
  67. Salt Lake City, UT: 62.0
  68. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO: 62.0
  69. Richmond, VA: 62.0
  70. Reno, NV: 61.9
  71. Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT: 61.9
  72. Medford, OR: 61.8
  73. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA: 61.8
  74. Binghamton, NY: 61.8
  75. Winston-Salm, NC: 61.8
  76. South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI: 61.8
  77. Jacksonville, FL: 61.8
  78. Lafayette, LA: 61.7
  79. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL: 61.7
  80. Pittsburgh, PA: 61.7
  81. Madison, WI: 61.7
  82. Lansing-East Lansing, MI: 61.7
  83. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA: 61.7
  84. Ocala, FL: 61.7
  85. New Haven-Milford, CT: 61.7
  86. Fresno, CA: 61.7
  87. Sacramento-Roseville-Arden-Arcade, CA: 61.6
  88. Montgomery, AL: 61.6
  89. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL: 61.6
  90. Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin, TN: 61.6
  91. Tucson, AZ: 61.6
  92. Salisbury, MD-DE: 61.6
  93. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA: 61.6
  94. Killeen-Temple, TX: 61.6
  95. Boise City-Nampa, ID: 61.6
  96. Burlington-South Burlington, VT: 61.5
  97. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY: 61.5
  98. York-Hanover, PA: 61.5
  99. Ogden-Clearfield, UT: 61.5
  100. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA: 61.5
  101. Salem, OR: 61.5
  102. Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI: 61.4
  103. Norwich-New London, CT: 61.4
  104. Syracuse, NY: 61.4
  105. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI: 61.4
  106. Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC: 61.4
  107. Stockton-Lodi, CA: 61.4
  108. Chattanooga, TN-GA: 61.4
  109. Birmingham-Hoover, AL: 61.4
  110. Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ: 61.3
  111. Kansas City, MO-KS: 61.3
  112. Greensboro-High Point, NC: 61.3
  113. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA: 61.2
  114. Albuquerque, NM: 61.2
  115. Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL: 61.2
  116. Rochester, NY: 61.2
  117. Clarksville, TN-KY: 61.2
  118. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV: 61.2
  119. Jackson, MS: 61.2
  120. Canton-Massillon, OH: 61.1
  121. Wichita, KS: 61.1
  122. Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA: 61.1
  123. Bellingham, WA: 61.1
  124. Bremerton-Silverdale, WA: 61.1
  125. Little Rock-N Little Rock-Conway, AR: 61.1
  126. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA: 61.1
  127. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ: 61.1
  128. Gainesville, FL: 61.0
  129. Oklahoma City, OK: 61.0
  130. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL: 61.0
  131. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD: 61.0
  132. Vallejo-Fairfield, CA: 61.0
  133. Columbus, GA-AL: 61.0
  134. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL: 61.0
  135. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL: 61.0
  136. Olympia, WA: 61.0
  137. Reading, PA: 61.0
  138. Tulsa, OK: 60.9
  139. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC: 60.9
  140. Shreveport-Bossier City, LA: 60.9
  141. Kalamazoo-Portage, MI: 60.9
  142. Columbus, OH: 60.8
  143. New Orleans, Metairie, LA: 60.8
  144. Bakersfield, CA: 60.8
  145. Cedar Rapids, IA: 60.8
  146. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD: 60.8
  147. Trenton, NJ: 60.7
  148. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL: 60.7
  149. Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS: 60.7
  150. Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX: 60.7
  151. Columbia, SC: 60.7
  152. Eugene, OR: 60.7
  153. Modesto, CA: 60.6
  154. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA: 60.6
  155. Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY: 60.6
  156. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA: 60.6
  157. Knoxville, TN: 60.6
  158. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL: 60.5
  159. Topeka, KS: 60.5
  160. Lexington-Fayette, KY: 60.5
  161. Savannah, GA: 60.5
  162. St. Louis, MO-IL: 60.4
  163. Louisville-Jefferson County, KY-IN: 60.4
  164. Mobile, AL: 60.4
  165. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN: 60.4
  166. Fort Wayne, IN: 60.3
  167. Spartanburg, SC: 60.3
  168. Memphis, TN-MS-AR: 60.3
  169. Evansville, IN-KY: 60.2
  170. Cleveland-Elyria, OH: 60.2
  171. Fayetteville, NC: 60.1
  172. Springfield, MO: 60.1
  173. Akron, OH: 60.1
  174. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI: 60.0
  175. Erie, PA: 60.0
  176. Indianaplis-Carmel-Anderson, IN: 59.9
  177. Utica-Rome, NY: 59.9
  178. Flint, MI: 59.9
  179. Baton Rouge, LA: 59.9
  180. Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA: 59.7
  181. Rockford, IL: 59.4
  182. Dayton, OH: 59.3
  183. Worcester, MA-CT: 59.3
  184. Toledo, OH: 59.3
  185. Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA: 58.7
  186. Chino, CA: 58.6
  187. Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH: 58.3
  188. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC: 58.3
  189. Fort Smith, AR-OK: 58.2
  190. Charleston, WV: 57.1