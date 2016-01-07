Photos: Israeli Apartment to Have Bronze-Age Citadel in Basement

A 3,400-year-old citadel in northern Israel is undergoing a curious development: It will soon be in the basement of a high-rise apartment building. Archaeologists and high school students recently excavated the fortress, finding bronze and ceramic artifacts. The excavators also found grains and cereals that ancient sailors likely bought when they stopped by the citadel to trade or sell their wares. [Read the Full Story on the Citadel]

Aerial shot

A photo from above the citadel, taken during the excavation. (Photo credit: Guy Fitoussi, courtesy of the Israel Antiquities Authority)

Stony rooms

Israel Hasson, the director of the Israel Antiquities Authority, and representatives of the Kochav Company, the engineering company that is building the high-rise apartment, during a tour of the site. (Photo credit: Eran Gilvarg, courtesy of the Israel Antiquities Authority)

Little faces

Artifacts discovered in the Bronze Age citadel include these female figurines. (Photo credit: Eran Gilvarg, courtesy of the Israel Antiquities Authority)

Bronze arrowhead

Excavators found an arrowhead made of bronze in the fortress, which once likely had a dock and was an administrative building for sailors. (Photo credit: Eran Gilvarg, courtesy of the Israel Antiquities Authority)

Pottery fragments

Pieces of decorated pottery vessels from Cyprus and Greece were among the artifacts found in the citadel. (Courtesy of the Israel Antiquities Authority)

Jar handle

A stamped jar handle that dates to the Middle Bronze Age. Notice the menorah stamp, a symbol commonly found on artifacts discovered in Israel, including a glass bracelet and kosher bread. (Courtesy of the Israel Antiquities Authority)

Constant work

Archaeologists excavate the site. Once the building is constructed, the location will also have an underground parking garage. (Courtesy of the Israel Antiquities Authority)

Heavy load

Workers look for artifacts preserved in the citadel. Researchers found evidence for at least four intense fires that happened at the fortress over the years. (Courtesy of the Israel Antiquities Authority)

