In Photos: Prehistoric Temple Uncovered in Ukraine

A temple dating back about 6,000 years has been discovered within a massive prehistoric settlement in Ukraine. Inside the temple, archaeologists found humanlike figurines, sacrificed animal remains and potter fragments. Here's a look at the prehistoric finding.

Prehistoric temple

The temple measures 60 by 20 meters (197 by 66 feet) and was made of wood and clay. Originally two stories tall it was surrounded by a galleried courtyard. The temple and settlement were burned down after they were abandoned. (Photo Credit: courtesy Nataliya Burdo and Mykhailo Videiko/Institute of Archaeology NAS of Ukraine, Kyiv.)

Clay altars

Inside the temple archaeologists found the remains of eight clay platforms that likely served as altars. One of them is pictured here. "Numerous burnt bones of lamb, associated with sacrifice" were found in one of these platforms in the temple's upper floor, write Nataliya Burdo and Mykhailo Videiko, of the Institute of Archaeology of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine. (Photo Credit: courtesy Nataliya Burdo and Mykhailo Videiko/Institute of Archaeology NAS of Ukraine, Kyiv.)

Sacrificial remains

This platform contains burnt animal bones, possibly the remains of a sacrifice. (Photo Credit: courtesy Nataliya Burdo and Mykhailo Videiko/Institute of Archaeology NAS of Ukraine, Kyiv.)

Pottery fragments

The upper floor of the Ukraine temple was divided into five rooms. One of these rooms, on the south side of the temple, contained a large pot and several smaller vessels. A picture of it is seen here. (Photo Credit: courtesy Nataliya Burdo and Mykhailo Videiko/Institute of Archaeology NAS of Ukraine, Kyiv.)

Human figurines

While excavating the temple, which was first detected in 2009 and only recently surveyed, archaeologists found a number of figurine fragments, some of them in a humanlike shape. (Photo Credit: courtesy Nataliya Burdo and Mykhailo Videiko/Institute of Archaeology NAS of Ukraine, Kyiv.)

Wonky eyes

These figurine fragments have eyes that are dissimilar, one being larger than the other. They also have noses that look a bit like a beak. Similar figurines, also dating back around 6,000 years, have been discovered at other sites in Ukraine, referred to as belonging to the Trypillia culture. (Photo Credit: courtesy Nataliya Burdo and Mykhailo Videiko/Institute of Archaeology NAS of Ukraine, Kyiv.)

Hair decoration

These tiny gold pendants, less than an inch in size, were also discovered at the temple, which would have sprawled some 238 hectares (588 acres), according to recent geomagnetic surveys. The pendants may have been worn on someone's hair. (Photo Credit: courtesy Nataliya Burdo and Mykhailo Videiko/Institute of Archaeology NAS of Ukraine, Kyiv.)

Game tokens

Archaeologists also found a variety of clay tokens inside the temple. Artifacts like these were used for counting and game playing in the ancient world. (Photo Credit: courtesy Nataliya Burdo and Mykhailo Videiko/Institute of Archaeology NAS of Ukraine, Kyiv.)

