Delicate Arch

(Image credit: Michael Atman)

Delicate Arch in Arches National Park, Utah. The arch is seen here from a back view, taken at sunset.

Delicate Arch

(Image credit: Jaroslav Soukup)

Another view of Delicate Arch, in Arches National Park.

Pravcicka Brana Arch

(Image credit: Vaclav Sojka)

Pravcicka Brana Arch is a symbol of the Bohemian Switzerland National Park, Czech Republic.

Sandstone formations, Venezuela

(Image credit: Libor Lanik)

Sandstone formations at Churí tepui, in Canaima National Park Venezuela.

Double O Arch

(Image credit: Michael Atman)

Double O Arch, in the Devil’s Garden section of Arches National Park, Utah.