Photos: Nikola Tesla's Historic Lab at Wardenclyffe

Tesla's Last Lab

The genius inventor Nikola Tesla bought a plot of farmland in the town of Shoreham, N.Y., in 1901 to build a lab. A nonprofit group took over the site in 2012 to convert it into a Tesla museum.

Wardenclyffe Tower

Just south of the lab, Tesla built a huge transmission tower, where he hoped to show he could distribute message as well as free electrical energy over long distances. Facing debts and a lack of funds, Tesla was forced to abandon the project. The tower was demolished in 1917.

Tower Model

A model of Tesla's transmission tower.

Chimney Top

The famous architect Stanford White (who was friends with Tesla) designed the red brick lab building. His great attention to detail can be seen in the beautifully crafted wrought iron wellhead atop the chimney, which the Tesla Science Center recently removed to have it restored by a blacksmith.

Stanford White's Last Design

Tesla's lab also has the distinction of being Stanford White's final project. White was shot to death in 1906 by the husband of his former lover on the roof of the original Madison Square Garden — a building he designed.

Towering Presence

The sheer size of the transmission tower at Tesla's Wardenclyffe laboratory can be seen in this photo, from 1904.

Tower Base

The only piece of the tower that survives is its base, made of concrete and rock, now enclosing a neatly mowed lawn.

Groundhog Hole

A groundhog has made a home for itself at Telsa's tower.

Tesla Statue

The Serbian president visited Wardenclyffe in September 2013 to dedicate a statue of Tesla at the site.