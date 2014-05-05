Teen Pregnancy Rates By State

The rates of teenage pregnancy, birth and abortion have been declining in every U.S. state, and in all racial and ethnic groups, but disparities remain. Here are the rates of teen pregnancy in each state from 2010, from the highest (New Mexico) to the lowest (New Hampshire), according to the Guttmacher Institute.

1. New Mexico – 80/1,000

2. Mississippi – 76/1,000

3. Texas – 73/1,000

4. Arkansas – 73/1,000

5. Louisiana – 69/1,000

6. Oklahoma – 69/1,000

7. Nevada – 68/1,000

8. Delaware – 67/1,000

9. South Carolina – 65/1,000

10. Hawaii – 65/1,000

11. Georgia – 64/1,000

12. Alaska – 64/1,000

13. West Virginia – 64/1,000

14. New York – 63/1,000

15. Alabama – 62/1,000

16. Kentucky – 62/1,000

17. Tennessee – 62/1,000

18. Arizona – 60/1,000

19. Florida – 60/1,000

20. North Carolina – 59/1,000

21. California – 59/1,000

22. Maryland – 57/1,000

23. Illinois – 57/1,000

24. Wyoming – 56/1,000

25. Missouri – 54/1,000

26. Ohio – 54/1,000

27. Colorado – 54/1,000

28. Kansas – 53/1,000

29. Indiana – 53/1,000

30. Montana – 53/1,000

31. Michigan – 52/1,000

32. New Jersey – 51/1,000

33. Washington – 49/1,000

34. Pennsylvania – 49/1,000

35. Virginia – 48/1,000

36. Idaho – 47/1,000

37. Oregon – 47/1,000

38. South Dakota – 47/1,000

39. Connecticut – 44/1,000

40. Rhode Island – 44/1,000

41. Iowa – 44/1,000

42. Nebraska – 43/1,000

43. North Dakota – 42/1,000

44. Wisconsin – 39/1,000

45. Utah – 38/1,000

47. Massachusetts – 37/1,000

48. Minnesota – 36/1,000

49. Vermont – 32/1,000

50. New Hampshire – 28/1,000

The researchers noted they did not include Washington D.C. with their ranking of U.S. states, because the District is more comparable to a city than to a state. The teen pregnancy rate in Washington D.C. is 90/1,000.