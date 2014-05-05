Teen Pregnancy Rates By State

The rates of teenage pregnancy, birth and abortion have been declining in every U.S. state, and in all racial and ethnic groups, but disparities remain. Here are the rates of teen pregnancy in each state from 2010, from the highest (New Mexico) to the lowest (New Hampshire), according to the Guttmacher Institute.
[Read the full article on teen pregnancy trends]
1. New Mexico – 80/1,000
2. Mississippi – 76/1,000
3. Texas – 73/1,000
4. Arkansas – 73/1,000
5. Louisiana – 69/1,000
6. Oklahoma – 69/1,000
7. Nevada – 68/1,000
8. Delaware – 67/1,000
9. South Carolina – 65/1,000
10. Hawaii – 65/1,000
11. Georgia – 64/1,000
12. Alaska – 64/1,000
13. West Virginia – 64/1,000
14. New York – 63/1,000
15. Alabama – 62/1,000
16. Kentucky – 62/1,000
17. Tennessee – 62/1,000
18. Arizona – 60/1,000
19. Florida – 60/1,000
20. North Carolina – 59/1,000
21. California – 59/1,000
22. Maryland – 57/1,000
23. Illinois – 57/1,000
24. Wyoming – 56/1,000
25. Missouri – 54/1,000
26. Ohio – 54/1,000
27. Colorado – 54/1,000
28. Kansas – 53/1,000
29. Indiana – 53/1,000
30. Montana – 53/1,000
31. Michigan – 52/1,000
32. New Jersey – 51/1,000
33. Washington – 49/1,000
34. Pennsylvania – 49/1,000
35. Virginia – 48/1,000
36. Idaho – 47/1,000
37. Oregon – 47/1,000
38. South Dakota – 47/1,000
39. Connecticut – 44/1,000
40. Rhode Island – 44/1,000
41. Iowa – 44/1,000
42. Nebraska – 43/1,000
43. North Dakota – 42/1,000
44. Wisconsin – 39/1,000
45. Utah – 38/1,000
47. Massachusetts – 37/1,000
48. Minnesota – 36/1,000
49. Vermont – 32/1,000
50. New Hampshire – 28/1,000
The researchers noted they did not include Washington D.C. with their ranking of U.S. states, because the District is more comparable to a city than to a state. The teen pregnancy rate in Washington D.C. is 90/1,000.