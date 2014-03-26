Photos: Washington State Landslide's Path of Destruction

Washington Mudslide Before & After

(Image credit: DigitalGlobe)

Before-and-after satellite images of the small community of Oso, Wash., which was devastated by a landslide on March 22, 2014. The photo on the left was captured on July 13, 2013, and the photo on the right was snapped on March 31, 2014.

Landslide's Aftermath

(Image credit: DigitalGlobe)

This striking photo of the damage caused by the Washington State landslide was captured by DigitalGlobe satellites on March 31, 2014.

Major Disaster

(Image credit: DigitalGlobe)

The landslide, which struck on March 22, 2014, devastated the small town of Oso, Wash.

Path of Destruction

(Image credit: DigitalGlobe)

The landslide's path is visible in this photo, which was snapped by DigitalGlobe satellites on March 31, 2014.

Lush Hillside

(Image credit: DigitalGlobe)

This satellite photo, taken on July 13, 2013, shows the region surrounding Oso, Wash., before it was struck by a deadly landslide on March 22, 2014.

Landslide from Space

(Image credit: NASA Earth Observatory)

The Operational Land Imager (OLI) aboard Landsat 8 acquired this image on March 23, 2014, showing the devastation from a landslide that struck near Oso, Wash.

Before the Landslide

(Image credit: NASA Earth Observatory)

This satellite image shows the area near Oso, Wash., on Jan. 18, 2014, two months before the landslide.

Deadly Landslide

(Image credit: King County Sheriff's Office - Air Support Unit)

On March 22, 2014, a deadly landslide struck in Washington State, about 50 miles north of Seattle on the banks of the Stillaguamish River.

Aerial Images

(Image credit: King County Sheriff's Office - Air Support Unit)

Authorities took images of the landslide site on March 24, 2014, two days after the disaster, during an aerial survey conducted by the Washington State Department of Transportation, Washington State Department of Natural Resources, U.S. Geological Survey and King County Sheriff's Office.

Path of Destruction

(Image credit: King County Sheriff's Office - Air Support Unit)

The landslide buried houses and flattened trees near Oso, Wash.

Buried in Mud

(Image credit: King County Sheriff's Office - Air Support Unit)

Images from the aerial survey show the extent and impacts from the landslide in northwest Washington.