Volcanoes in Art: A Gallery of Climate Change Clues

Mount Tambora

(Image credit: NASA Landsat7.)

Mount Tambora volcano on Indonesia's Sumbawa Island was the site of the world's largest historical eruption in April 1815.

Moonrise on the Yare

(Image credit: Wikipainting)

An 1816 painting by John Crome shows the effects of atmospheric pollution following the 1815 Tambora eruption.

Yarmouth Harbour - Evening

(Image credit: Wikipainting)

Skies had cleared by 1817, when John Crome painted this picture.

Searching for climate clues

(Image credit: Wikipainting)

An 1829 painting by J.M.W. Turner analyzed to gain insight into climate change caused by volcanic eruptions.

Krakatoa disaster

(Image credit: Public domain)

An 1888 lithograph of the 1883 eruption of Krakatoa.

Fable

(Image credit: Wikipainting)

This painting by Gustav Klimt was created in 1883, the same year as the Krakatoa eruption. Researchers analyzed the color of the sky to gauge atmospheric pollution levels in the past.

An Autumn Idyll

(Image credit: Wikipainting)

Sunsets were still affected by Krakatoa two years after the eruption, as seen in this 1885 painting created in Britain by John Atkinson Grimshaw.