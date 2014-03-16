Images: Northeast Greenland's Retreating Glaciers

Greenland loses its grip

(Image credit: Henrik Egede-Lassen)

An international team of scientists has discovered that the last remaining stable portion of the Greenland ice sheet is starting to melt and thin.

Melting ice

(Image credit: Nicolaj Krog Larsen, Aarhus University)

The front of Nioghalvfjerdsfjorden Glacier (79N fjord) in northeast Greenland, captured in the summer of 2012.

Retreating ice

(Image credit: Finn Bo Madsen)

Major outlet glaciers in northeast Greenland are disintegrating into the ocean.

Rising seas

(Image credit: Finn Bo Madsen)

Open water in northeast Greenland.

Ice ahoy

(Image credit: Finn Bo Madsen)

Another view of a retreating glacier in northeast Greenland.

Remote research

(Image credit: Henrik Egede-Lassen)

Helicopter near the front of the Helheim glacier in southeast Greenland.

View from above

(Image credit: Shfaqat Abbas Khan)

Iceberg in the Upernavik fjord, northwest Greenland.

Scoured rock

(Image credit: Shfaqat Abbas Khan)

Frontal portion of the Helheim glacier in southeast Greenland.

Shadowy sight

(Image credit: Shfaqat Abbas Khan)

Upernavik fjord, northwest Greenland.