In Photos: 2013 Siemens Science Competition Finalists

Siemens Competition Individual Winner

(Image credit: The Siemens Foundation)

The Siemens Competition, a leading science research competition for high-school students administered by the College Board, announced the winning individual and team projects Dec. 3 at an event in Washington, D.C.Above: Eric Chen, Individual Winner of the Grand Prize $100,000 Scholarship. Project: "Discovery of Novel Influenza Endonuclease Inhibitors to Fight Flu Pandemic"

Siemens Competition Winning Team

(Image credit: The Siemens Foundation)

Priyanka Wadgaonkar, Zainab Mahmood & JiaWen Pei, Team Winners of the Grand Prize $100,000 Scholarship. Project: "The Isolation and Characterization of an Ozone Responsive Stress Related Protein (OZS) in Ceratopteris richardii"

Siemens Competition Finalist

(Image credit: The Siemens Foundation)

Arman Bilge, $50,000 scholarship Individual Winner. Project: "Bayesian Reconstruction of Coevolutionary Histories"

Siemens Competition Finalist

(Image credit: The Siemens Foundation)

Joshua Meier, $40,000 scholarship Individual Winner. Project: "Control of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Aging by Modulation of Mitochondrial DNA Deletions"

Siemens Competition Finalist

(Image credit: The Siemens Foundation)

Gerald Meixiong, $30,000 scholarship Individual Winner. Project: " Cell-Cycle Regulated Membrane Association of NuMA: A Novel Pathway for Efficient Chromosome Segregation"

Siemens Competition Finalist

(Image credit: The Siemens Foundation)

Ivan Paskov, $20,000 scholarship Individual Winner. Project: "Predicting Cancer Drug Response Using Nuclear Norm Multi-Task Learning"

Siemens Competition Finalist

(Image credit: The Siemens Foundation)

Frederick Lang, $10,000 scholarship Individual winner. Project: "Bone Marrow Human Mesenchymal Stem Cells as Biofactories for the Production of Exosomes Carrying microRNA"

Siemens Competition Finalists

(Image credit: The Siemens Foundation)

Noah Golowich and Kavish Gandhi, $50,000 scholarship Team Winners. Project "Partition Regularity of Linear Homogeneous Equations and Inequalities"

Siemens Competition Finalists

(Image credit: The Siemens Foundation)

Andrew Jin and Steven Wang, $40,000 scholarship Team Winners. Project: "Rational Discovery and Optimization of Synergistic Chemotherapy Combinations: A Novel Framework Integrating Gene Perturbation Analysis and Machine Learning Algorithms"

Siemens Competition Finalists

(Image credit: The Siemens Foundation)

Aaron Argyres and Mingu Kim, $30,000 scholarship Team winners. Project: "Increasing the Proliferation Rate and Inducing Osteogenic Differentiation of Dental Pulp Stem Cells with Graphene/Poly(4-vinylpyridine) Composite Substrates"

Siemens Competition Finalists

(Image credit: The Siemens Foundation)

David Lu, Allen Lee and Jason Lee, $20,000 scholarship Team Winners. Project: "Rationale-based design of a targeted therapy for prostate cancer with SPOP mutations"