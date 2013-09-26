Images: A Goosefish's Ethereal Veil of Eggs

Gauzy Spectacle
The monkfish, or goosefish, lays its eggs in the form a veil that can be up to 60 feet long.
Egg Veil
Sometimes, the egg veil is described as being as similar to bubble wrap. Each veil the monkfish lays is dotted with about a million eggs.
Ethereal Eggs
This egg veil was laid by a female monkfish on display at the New England Aquarium in Boston on Sept. 23. The bottom-feeding fish can be spotted in the sand, underneath its ethereal creation.
Monkfish Egg Veil
Typically, fertilization results in just 6 or 7 offspring, said aquarist Bill Murphy of the New England Aquarium.
Beast Behind the Beauty
This is the goosefish that creates the incredible egg veil.