100 Worst US Cities for People with Allergies: The List

The cities of the U.S. have been ranked according to how challenging they are to live in for people with allergies. The rankings come from the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

Cities were scored on a 100-point scale based on three factors: their average pollen count, rate of allergy medicine use and ratio of allergists to patients. The list is topped with Wichita, Kan., considered to be this year's most challenging city to live in for people with allergies.

Here is the list, along with each city's score.

1. Wichita, Kan. (100.00)

2. Jackson, Miss. (96.44)

3. Knoxville, Tenn (94.32)

4. Louisville, Ky. (89.12)

5. Memphis, Tenn. (88.72 )

6. McAllen, Texas (88.37)

7. Baton Rouge, La. (87.87)

8. Dayton, Ohio (86.91)

9. Chattanooga, Tenn. (85.76)

10. Oklahoma City (85.65)

11. New Orleans (84.54)

12. Madison, Wisc. (83.67)

13. Omaha, Neb. (82.64)

14. Little Rock, Ark. (80.02)

15. Tulsa, Okla. (77.50)

16. Buffalo, N.Y. (77.10)

17. Grand Rapids, Mich. (76.88)

18. Dallas (76.63)

19. Detroit (76.27)

20. Toledo, Ohio (75.59)

21. Birmingham, Ala. (74.54)

22. Des Moines, Iowa (73.86)

23. San Antonio (73.53)

24. Nashville, Tenn. (72.37)

25. Syracuse, N.Y. (72.35)

26. Charleston, S.C. (70.96)

27. Augusta, Ga. (70.71)

28. Providence, R.I. (70.15)

29. St. Louis (70.08)

30. Greenville, S.C. (69.63)

31. Youngstown, Ohio (69.47)

32. Houston (68.95)

33. Columbia, S.C. (68.12)

34. Virginia Beach, Va. (67.82)

35. Rochester, N.Y. (67.67)

36. Akron, Ohio (67.33)

37. Minneapolis (66.99)

38. Kansas City, Mo. (66.80)

39. Portland, Maine (66.32)

40. Columbus, Ohio (65.52)

41. Cleveland (65.06)

42. Philadelphia (64.98)

43. Milwaukee (64.86)

44. Charlotte, N.C. (64.73)

45. Austin, Texas (64.45)

46. Pittsburgh (64.37)

47. Riverside, Calif. (63.48)

48. Albany, N.Y. (62.40)

49. Greensboro, N.C. (61.99)

50. Indianapolis (61.80)

51. Scranton, Pa. (60.04)

52. El Paso, Texas (59.84)

53. Hartford, Conn. (59.21)

54. Poughkeepsie, N.Y. (59.09)

55. Cincinnati (58.73)

56. New York (58.71)

57. Richmond, Va. (58.27)

58. Chicago (58.25)

59. Jacksonville, Fla. (58.18)

60. Allentown, Pa. (58.16)

61. Springfield, Mass. (58.00)

62. New Haven, Conn. (57.64)

63. Lakeland, Fla. (56.79)

64. Fresno, Calif. (56.40)

65. Cape Coral, Fla. (56.38)

66. Bridgeport, Conn. (56.32)

67. Miami (55.55)

68. Harrisburg, Pa. (55.48)

69. Worcester, Mass. (55.25)

70. Las Vegas (55.22)

71. Tampa, Fla. (54.22)

72. Phoenix (54.06)

73. Tucson, Ariz. (53.96)

74. Atlanta (53.67)

75. Boston (52.88)

76. Los Angeles (52.28)

77. Lancaster, Pa. (51.92)

78. Bakersfield, Calif. (51.89)

79. Orlando, Fla. (51.33)

80. Ogden, Utah (50.57)

81. Baltimore (48.62)

82. Albuquerque, N.M. (48.62)

83. Washington, D.C. (48.06)

84. Seattle (47.05)

85. Raleigh, N.C. (47.00)

86. Sarasota, Fla. (46.55)

87. Modesto, Calif. (46.28)

88. San Francisco (45.74)

89. Palm Bay, Fla. (45.64)

90. Oxnard, Calif. (45.26)

91. San Diego (44.36)

92. Salt Lake City (43.16)

93. Boise, Idaho (43.11)

94. Denver (42.97)

95. San Jose, Calif. (42.78)

96. Daytona Beach, Fla. (41.60)

97. Colorado Springs, Colo. (40.86)

98. Stockton, Calif. (40.08)

99. Sacramento, Calif. (37.95)

100. Portland, Ore. (37.87)

