See Where Fall Leaves Are Turning Colors

This map made by the U.S. Forest Service shows you where the leaves are turning colors.

It's about that time of year again, when the leaves gradually lose their green hue and their true colors come out. But when will the leaves in your neck of the woods change to reds and yellows and browns? It depends where you are, of course, and a tool made by the U.S. Forest Service is there to help show you where the leaves are turning.

So far, only Alaska has peak fall colors, and the trees in the rest of the continental United States are either still green or just beginning to turn. But check back to see as fall progresses, and perhaps to plan a trip for leaf-peeping in another area.

Luckily, the AccuWeather fall foliage forecast calls for near-normal temperatures and precipitation in the mid-Atlantic region, which should allow for bright, colorful autumn leaves.

