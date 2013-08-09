In Photos: Ancient Maya Carvings Exposed in Guatemala

Maya Discovery
While digging through a looter's tunnel in the ancient Maya city of Holmul, archaeologists exposed an amazingly well-preserved façade on the outside of a 1,400-year-old building. They are studying the artwork and inscriptions on the frieze to learn more about ancient Maya politics and religion. This part of the monumental carving shows an ancestral deity holding "first tamal" sign with feathered serpent.
Reconstruction
The frieze decorates the outside of a building that is mostly buried under rubble; archaeologists have only been able to explore part of the structure. This is a virtual reconstruction of building with the frieze.
1,400-Year-Old Facade
Archaeologist Francisco Estrada-Belli with newly found Holmul frieze (AD 600).
Ancient Burial
Last year, the archaeologists found a tomb near the site where they found the frieze.
Frieze Cleaning
Archaeologist Anya Shetler cleans an inscription below a glyph on the huge Maya frieze found in Holmul.
Royal Inscription
The name of Ajwosaj, one of the greatest Naranjo rulers, was expressed in this glyph inscribed into the frieze.
Holmul Mosaic
This image of the 26-foot-long (8 meters) and 6.5-foot-high (2 m) Holmul frieze is a mosaic of photos.