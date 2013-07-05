Image Gallery: The Giant 3D Paintings of Ioan Florea

3D Printing

3D printing is exploding into the art world. Artist Ioan Florea creates giant 3D paintings of abstract shapes and patterns. He uses 3D printing to build prototypes of these shapes, then scales them up using specially developed materials and techniques. Seen here are some of the fruits of his labors.

Nanoshapes

Artist Ioan Florea stands in front of one of his giant paintings created using 3D-printing techniques that give the finished product both tactile and visual elements.

Mixing Mill

This 12,000-pound mill is one of the machines that I used to mix polymers pigments and other ingredients. This machine is one step in the multistage process that allows me to micronize the particle and create an even mixture of the composition. Beside this machine I use many other pieces of equipment to create the 3D printing transfer paintings.

Bone Alphabet

Installation — real Buffalo bones — 50 feet by 8 feet. This is an abstract alphabet where each bone is a letter. The bones have information embedded inside — they are hieroglyphs that retain the memory of time, space and the culture. The bones helped me make the transition to 3D printing transfer. As we know the 3D printers are already used to print bones tissue.

The Promise Land

Here, a painting by Ioan Florea created with 3D-printing techniques, giving the artwork, which shows totemic imagery, visual and tactile features.

Maytag-1

Recycled washing machine-series — 3D printing transfer fused pigment resin — highly reflective mirror surface



This is an object that will be part of the exhibition at Surplus Gallery this fall. It is a an actual washing machine discarded by the consumerist society complete incorporated in the 3D shapes.

The measuring device

55 gallon recycled drum — with 3D fused pigment polymer — the 55 gallon barrel is a universal measuring device in our contemporary society everything depending on the daily fluctuation of oil contained in this. There will be few polychromatic drums part of the exhibition.

Tactile Art

3D printed shape

ABS filament



Ioan Florea is the inventor of the first professional alkyd oil artist paint made in the USA — a revolutionary artist paint since the discovery of acrylic 60 years ago. Alkydpro is a professional line of fast dry oil paints and mediums-drying in 20 hours instead months, made with sunflower non-yellowing resin. Alkydpro was noted as one of the best paints worldwide in the extensive research conducted by Suzanne Quillen Lomax, Scientific Research Department, National Gallery of Art "The Application of X-Ray Powder Diffraction to the Analysis of Synthetic Organic Pigments. Part 2: Artists' Paints."