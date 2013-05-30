Gas Fireplace Inserts Recalled by Jotul North America

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Health Canada, in cooperation with Jotul North America, of Gorham, Maine, announced a voluntary recall of about 1,200 Jotul and Scan gas fireplace inserts in the United States and 50 in Canada.

Hazard: The fireplace insert's electrical wiring can come into contact with the metal rating plate on the insert, posing electrical shock and burn hazards to consumers.

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received one report of an electric shock and burn injury with the recalled fireplace inserts.

Description: This recall involves four models of Jotul and Scan brand gas fireplace inserts. These inserts fit into existing vented fireplaces providing a variety of fireplace effects fueled by natural gas or liquid propane. The fireplace inserts are cast iron or steel and have a glass front, ceramic fiber logs, a gas burner and an electrical cord. They measure about 17 inches by 32 inches. The model and serial numbers are located on a metal rating plate inside the bottom front panel of the fireplace insert.

Model Names Model Numbers Serial Numbers Jotul GI 450 DVII 350860 30001 through 31056 Jotul GI 450 DV TSI 350861 Scan 45i 350862 1001 through 1182 Scan 45i TSI 350866

Sold at: Independent specialty fireplace and stove stores nationwide and in Canada from June 2010 through September 2012 for about $2,200.

Scan fireplace insert. (Image credit: CPSC.)

Manufactured in: United States

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using and unplug the recalled gas fireplace inserts before checking the unit's model and serial numbers. Contact the store where purchased or Jotul directly to schedule a free repair.

Consumer Contact: Jotul North America; at (800) 797-5912, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.jotul.com and click on Consumer Bulletin for more information.

