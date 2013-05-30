Gas Fireplace Inserts Recalled by Jotul North America

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Health Canada, in cooperation with Jotul North America, of Gorham, Maine, announced a voluntary recall of about 1,200 Jotul and Scan gas fireplace inserts in the United States and 50 in Canada.
Hazard: The fireplace insert's electrical wiring can come into contact with the metal rating plate on the insert, posing electrical shock and burn hazards to consumers.
Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received one report of an electric shock and burn injury with the recalled fireplace inserts.
Description: This recall involves four models of Jotul and Scan brand gas fireplace inserts. These inserts fit into existing vented fireplaces providing a variety of fireplace effects fueled by natural gas or liquid propane. The fireplace inserts are cast iron or steel and have a glass front, ceramic fiber logs, a gas burner and an electrical cord. They measure about 17 inches by 32 inches. The model and serial numbers are located on a metal rating plate inside the bottom front panel of the fireplace insert.
|Model Names
|Model Numbers
|Serial Numbers
|Jotul GI 450 DVII
|350860
|30001 through 31056
|Jotul GI 450 DV TSI
|350861
|Scan 45i
|350862
|1001 through 1182
|Scan 45i TSI
|350866
Sold at: Independent specialty fireplace and stove stores nationwide and in Canada from June 2010 through September 2012 for about $2,200.
Manufactured in: United States
Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using and unplug the recalled gas fireplace inserts before checking the unit's model and serial numbers. Contact the store where purchased or Jotul directly to schedule a free repair.
Consumer Contact: Jotul North America; at (800) 797-5912, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.jotul.com and click on Consumer Bulletin for more information.
Note: Health Canada's press release is available at http://cpsr-rspc.hc-sc.gc.ca/PR-RP/recall-retrait-eng.jsp?re_id=1735.