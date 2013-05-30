Which Foods Can Lower Cholesterol?

"The Healthy Geezer" answers questions about health and aging in his weekly column.

Question: What foods are good for keeping your cholesterol down?

Answer: Oatmeal contains soluble fiber that reduces your low-density lipoprotein (LDL), the bad cholesterol that can increase your risk of heart attacks and strokes. This type of fiber is also found in such foods as kidney beans, brussel sprouts, apples, pears, barley and prunes.

There are other foods that work against cholesterol. These include soy protein, walnuts and fatty fish. Soy protein is found in tofu, soy nuts, soy milk and soy burgers.

Walnuts can significantly reduce cholesterol and may also help keep blood vessels more healthy and elastic.

Omega-3 fatty acids in fish are noted for lowering triglycerides, another form of fat in your blood. The highest levels of omega-3 fatty acids are in mackerel, lake trout, herring, sardines, albacore tuna and salmon. Other good sources of omega-3 fatty acids include flaxseed, walnuts, canola oil and soybean oil.

Of course, if you’re a geezer and you plan to make a change in your habits that could affect your health, it is recommended that you consult your doctor first.

