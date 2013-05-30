Safety 1st Push 'N Snap Cabinet Locks Recalled

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, in cooperation with Dorel Juvenile Group (DJG) Inc., of Columbus, Ind., announced a voluntary recall of about 900,000 Push ‘N Snap Cabinet Locks.

Hazard: Young children can disengage the cabinet locks, allowing access to cabinet contents and posing the risk of injury, due to dangerous or unsafe items.

Incidents/Injuries: DJG has received 200 reports of locks that did not adequately secure the cabinet, including reports of damaged locks. Of the reported incidents, the firm is aware of 140 children between the ages of 9 months and 5 years who were able to disengage the locks and gain access to the cabinet’s contents. In three of the reported incidents, the children who gained access swallowed or handled dishwashing detergent, window cleaner or oven cleaner, and were treated, observed and released from emergency treatment centers.

Description: This recall involves Safety 1st Push ‘N Snap cabinet locks with model numbers 48391 and 48442. The model numbers are printed on the back of the product and on packaging. The locks are used to secure cabinets with two straps that wrap around the knobs or handles on a cabinet door. When the product is in the “lock” position, a green triangle is shown through a window on the device. The Safety 1st logo is embossed on the front of the lock. Locks manufactured between January 2004 and November 2010 are included in the recall. The date of manufacture is embossed on the back. The arrow on the date wheel points to the month and the numbers of either side of arrow represent the year of manufacture.

(Image credit: CPSC.)

Sold at: Bed Bath & Beyond, and other retail stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from January 2004 through February 2012 for between $2 and $4.

Manufactured in: China

Remedy: Consumers should immediately remove the recalled locks from cabinets and contact DJG for a free replacement Push ‘N Snap lock with model numbers HS158 or HS159. When removing the recalled locks, consumers are urged to immediately store dangerous items out of reach of children.

Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact DJG toll-free at (866) 762-3212 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the firm’s website at www.djgusa.com.