Bugaboo Recalls Stroller and Car Seat Adapter

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Health Canada, in cooperation with Bugaboo Americas, of El Segundo, Calif., announced a voluntary recall of the about 7,000 Bugaboo Bee Strollers in the United States and 260 in Canada, and about 64,000 Car Seat Adapter.

Hazard: On the Bugaboo Bee Stroller, the front swivel wheels can lock while the stroller is in motion, causing the stroller to tip and posing a fall hazard.

Incidents/Injuries: Four incidents have been reported where the stroller’s swivel wheels locked and the stroller tipped over. In two of these incidents, a baby and a toddler suffered minor injuries.

Description: The recalled strollers are made for newborns and toddlers up to 37 pounds. They are sold in two frame colors: silver and all black. The stroller’s seat comes in black or denim colors and canopy colors include yellow, black, khaki, blue, pink and red, plus special collections colors such as tangerine, soft pink, light green, dark purple, denim and the Missoni print collection. Production dates from January 2011 through September 2011, which are printed with the month abbreviated and year, i.e “Jan. 2011”, the “Bugaboo Bee” name and company address are printed on the date code label located on the stroller frame under the seat unit. “Bugaboo Bee” is also printed on the side of the seat backrest.

Sold by: Toys R Us, Buy Buy Baby and other baby product stores nationwide, online at Bugaboo.com and other online retailers between February 2011 and September 2011 for about $650.

Manufactured in: China

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled strollers and contact Bugaboo or the retailer where the stroller was purchased to receive free replacement swivel wheels.

(Image credit: CPSC)

Hazard: With the Bugaboo car seat adapter, when the adapter is used on a stroller that also has a wheeled board accessory attached for transporting a standing toddler, and the car seat is positioned so the child faces forward, the car seat can disconnect from the adapter and fall.

Incidents/Injuries: Bugaboo received one report of the car seat disconnecting from the adapter and stroller frame, causing a minor injury.

Description: This recall involves the Bugaboo car seat adapter models 80400GC01 and 80401GC02. The adapters are devices designed to attach car seats to stroller frames. They are made of silver aluminum tubing and black plastic connecting parts.

Sold at: Babies "R" Us, Buy Buy Baby, Neiman Marcus, other department stores and independent juvenile stores, Bugaboo.com and other online retailers nationwide from December 2005 to July 2011 for about $45.

Manufactured in: China

(Image credit: CPSC)

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the adapter and contact Bugaboo for a free service kit and decals.

Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact Bugaboo at serviceus@bugaboo.com or at (800) 460-2922 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or visit the firm’s website at http://www.bugaboo.com/non-swiveling-wheels.

Note: Health Canada's press release is available at http://cpsr-rspc.hc-sc.gc.ca/PR-RP/recall-retrait-eng.jsp?re_id=1486.